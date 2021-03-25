Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 25, 2021

Rangers to be deployed at NAB office on Maryam’s appearance tomorrow

Iftikhar A. KhanPublished March 25, 2021 - Updated March 25, 2021 08:17am
In this file photo, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaks in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File
In this file photo, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaks in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry has approved deployment of Rangers at the power show of the anti-government Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) outside the Lahore office of the National Accountability Bureau on March 26 (tomorrow) where PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz will appear in connection with cases against her.

Announcing the federal government’s decision, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told a press conference on Wednesday that the request for Rangers’ deployment had been made by the Punjab government in the light of anti-corruption watchdog’s plea for more security to avert any untoward incident.

NAB has claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched by some accused and their political supporters to attack its Lahore offices on March 26 and create hurdles in the performance of its legal duties.

The minister said police would serve as the first line of defence.

Rashid says PDM power show is not meant for government, but for PPP

He chided Ms Nawaz for obtaining protective bail and risking people’s lives by asking them to join the power show which, he claimed, was meant nothing but to capture media attention.

He said the Covid-19 positivity rate in Lahore was around 14 per cent and it was not advisable for the people to organise or join large-scale gatherings.

Sheikh Rashid claimed that there was a possibility of terrorist strikes in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Islamabad, adding that alerts had already been issued in these cities.

“I am not saying it to scare anybody, but life of a common man is as precious as mine,” the interior minister said.

He said that genuine politicians served as a shield for the people instead of using them as shield. He criticised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for inciting the people against the government while sitting abroad.

“You need to be Imam Khomeini for giving call from outside the country, which you are not, nor you are Mao Zedong, Karl Marx or Ho Chi Minh,” he said.

The minister said that Mr Sharif had befooled the entire nation by leaving the country, adding that a great politician lived and died in the motherland.

He said the PDM’s power show in Lahore was in fact a rehearsal for its upcoming long march against the government. He said that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz attended court and NAB proceedings in a normal way and no call had been given for people to attend court proceedings.

He said the PDM’s power show was not meant for the PTI government, but the PML-N wanted to show its political muscle to the PPP in Punjab.

He claimed that PPP lawmakers would not resign from their assemblies’ seats and the only option left for the PDM would be to stage a long march, which too was bound to fail.

In reply to a question, Sheikh Rashid said that most of the cases being faced by PML-N and PPP leaders had been filed by the two parties against each other.

When asked about PTI’s working relationship with PPP, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed a political committee for the purpose and added that talks should be held with all political parties. He said doors for talks should always be kept open in politics.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ahsan Gul
Mar 25, 2021 08:58am
Government made mistake to bail out Maryam from jail, why?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

State Bank Act amendments
Updated 25 Mar 2021

State Bank Act amendments

It is a principle of sovereign lending that those prerogatives a ruler cannot manage are eventually taken out of the ruler’s.
Hiding the truth
25 Mar 2021

Hiding the truth

Political parties have transformed illegality into a law.
Can the PDM survive?
Updated 24 Mar 2021

Can the PDM survive?

The political immaturity of the two pretenders is quite apparent.

Editorial

A fresh start?
Updated 25 Mar 2021

A fresh start?

The need right now is to move forward with guarded optimism as hawks on both sides may well try and derail matters.
25 Mar 2021

Regional trade

PAKISTAN’S exports to regional countries — including South Asian nations, Iran and China — have plunged by a...
25 Mar 2021

Extreme weather in KP

ONCE again, extreme weather has upended life in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Torrential rain, flash floods and...
Tackling the crime of rape
Updated 24 Mar 2021

Tackling the crime of rape

Intrusive and insensitive questioning of victims in court can also discourage them to pursue the case further.
24 Mar 2021

SBP Act

FROM a more technocratic point of view, the new amendments the government is seeking to bring to the State Bank Act...
24 Mar 2021

Yemen truce offer

AS the brutal war in Yemen drags on, a fresh push for peace is being made to end the six-year-old conflict. Saudi...