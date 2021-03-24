Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 24, 2021

Pakistan reports 30pc growth in Islamic banking assets during FY2019-2020

Anadolu AgencyPublished March 24, 2021 - Updated March 24, 2021 06:00pm
Over the last five years, both assets and deposits of the Islamic banking industry have more than doubled. — File photo
Over the last five years, both assets and deposits of the Islamic banking industry have more than doubled. — File photo

Pakistan has recorded a 30 per cent growth in Islamic banking assets during the 2020 fiscal year.

According to a report released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday, the overall deposits of the Islamic banking industry have also shown a growth of 27.8pc in 2020. 

This, the report said, is the highest increase in assets in a year since 2012 and in deposits since 2015.

Over the last five years, both assets and deposits of the Islamic banking industry have more than doubled.

"This growth in assets and deposits of the Islamic banking industry is encouraging, particularly due to the fact that the industry was also faced with the Covid-19 pandemic challenges during 2020," the report added.

The assets of the Islamic banking industry increased to Rs4,269 billion ($27.50 billion), while deposits reached Rs3,389b ($21.3 billion) by the end of December 2020.

Financing of the Islamic banking industry has also grown by 16pc during 2020.

"In continuation of its ongoing strategy, State Bank remains committed towards promotion of Islamic banking industry on sound and sustainable basis in the country by providing a level playing field", the report concluded.

Currently, apart from five full-fledged Islamic banks, over a dozen conventional banks are offering Islamic banking services in Pakistan.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Vaccination for a few
Updated 23 Mar 2021

Vaccination for a few

The pandemic forced many of us to pay considerable attention to the health sector and the state’s role.

Editorial

Tackling the crime of rape
Updated 24 Mar 2021

Tackling the crime of rape

Intrusive and insensitive questioning of victims in court can also discourage them to pursue the case further.
24 Mar 2021

SBP Act

FROM a more technocratic point of view, the new amendments the government is seeking to bring to the State Bank Act...
24 Mar 2021

Yemen truce offer

AS the brutal war in Yemen drags on, a fresh push for peace is being made to end the six-year-old conflict. Saudi...
Opposition alliance in trouble
Updated 23 Mar 2021

Opposition alliance in trouble

The ultimate threat of the PDM — hurled over and over again in the last six months — deflated like a punctured balloon.
23 Mar 2021

Vaccine on holiday?

AS the third Covid-19 wave rages in the country, the management of the vaccination programme leaves a lot to be...
23 Mar 2021

Wheat support price

THE federal decision to raise the minimum wheat support price for the upcoming harvest to Rs1,800 per 40kg — above...