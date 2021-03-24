Education institutes to remain closed till April 11 in areas with high incidence of Covid-19: Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood announced on Wednesday that educational institutes in areas where restrictions were earlier imposed due to a high incidence of coronavirus will remain closed till April 11.

He made the announcement at a press conference after chairing a meeting at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). The meeting was also attended by senior officials from the health and education department, and provincial education ministers.

During the press conference, the minister said that the forum noted the high incidence of coronavirus cases in several districts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. "However, the prevalence in Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan is relatively low.

"Therefore, it was decided that educational institutions in selected areas, where restrictions were imposed previously, will continue to be closed till April 11," he said, adding that this applied to schools, colleges, academies and universities alike.

Mahmood stated that the provincial governments will decide the areas where schools will be closed. "As you know there were nine districts in Punjab [where schools were closed down], then another was added. We closed them in Peshawar and then eight other districts were added."

He said that the provincial governments will take the necessary steps based on the numbers. "If they wish to call teachers and administrative staff, they can do so."

The minister said that the forum will continue to review the country's coronavirus outbreak. "We know that closing down schools has caused harm children's education, but we can't risk their health."

He reiterated that the provincial government will decide the areas where educational institutions will be closed, adding that the closure will last till April 11.

On Sunday, Mahmood had said that the third wave was serious and required careful review, adding that the health of students, teachers and staff was the "primary consideration".

Pakistan's Covid-19 cases have drastically risen in recent weeks, with the country reporting more than 3,000 virus cases for the past seven days straight. On Wednesday, 3,301 cases and 30 deaths were reported in the country.

Earlier this month, the NCOC had decided on a two-week spring vacation in educational institutions in 10 cities whereas Balochis­tan and Sindh were suggested to limit attendance to 50 per cent.

“It was decided that in Sindh and Balochistan, the situation was better due to which 50pc students will be allowed to attend schools per day. In the 10 cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtun­khwa, Azad Kashmir and Islamabad, spring vacations will start from March 15 and educational institutions will remain closed for two weeks till March 28 in view of the rising Covid-19 cases,” the education minister had said.

10 cities placed under lockdown

On Monday, the NCOC had imposed further restrictions which will remain in force till April 11.

The NCOC, at its meeting, decided to impose broader lockdowns, with no mobility except for emergencies, in 10 cities where the positivity ratio was over 8pc. These cities included Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Swat and Muzaffarabad.

According to the new policy, residents of the areas concerned will be informed about the duration of lockdown and will be suggested to store edible items. People will not be able to move freely, except for emergencies. Edible items will be provided at their doorstep, through online services.

These decisions will be reviewed during the centre’s next meeting on April 7.

The NCOC decided to close commercial activities by 8pm and ban all types of indoor gatherings — cultural, musical and religious. Two safe days per week will also be observed.

Inter-city public transport will operate at 50pc and rail service at 70pc capacity. Complete closure of amusement parks will be ensured and reduced presence will be observed in courts (city, district, high courts and Supreme Court). Stringent protocols for tourism will also be followed in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and other tourist places.

Islamabad approaches Beijing for more vaccine

Pakistan has also contacted China for more Covid-19 vaccines. On Tuesday, Minister for Plan­ning and Development Asad Umar said that Pakistan would receive its first purchase of over one million doses of Chinese Sinopharm and Cansino vaccines by the end of March.

This will be the first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines the government has purchased from any manufacturer.

"We have purchased 1 million and 60,000 doses of Sinopharm and Cansino vaccines and will receive the consignment before the end of March," he said.

“We have purchased 1 million and 60,000 doses of Sinopharm and Cansino vaccines and will receive the consignment before the end of March,” he said.

Umar said the government was in talks with the same companies to purchase seven million more doses of the vaccines.