Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 24, 2021

Pakistan’s regional exports slump 22pc

Mubarak Zeb KhanPublished March 24, 2021 - Updated March 24, 2021 08:47am
Pakistan’s exports to regional countries declined 22 per cent in the first eight months of the current fiscal year due to the impact of Covid-19. — Reuters/File
Pakistan’s exports to regional countries declined 22 per cent in the first eight months of the current fiscal year due to the impact of Covid-19. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to regional countries declined 22 per cent in the first eight months of the current fiscal year due to the impact of Covid-19.

Exports to Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Iran, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives fell to $1.171 billion in 8MFY21, from $1.504bn the previous year, according to the latest data compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan.

On the other hand, the country’s trade deficit with the region narrowed slightly during the period under review as imports from these countries also dipped.

Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan fell 13.6pc to $629.324m in 8MFY21 from $728.315m in 8MFY20. A few years ago, Afghanistan was the second major export destination after the United States.

The imports from Afghanistan have seen visible improvement especially of essential kitchen items — tomatoes, potatoes, onions, and fresh and dry fruits.

Pakistan’s exports to China also dipped by 1.61pc to $1.160bn in 8MFY21 from $1.179bn in 8MFY20. The decline in export proceeds was noted even though the Ministry of Commerce claims to have brokered preferential market access for local products under the second phase of the free trade agreement with Beijing.

The country’s exports to India plunged 89pc to $2.085m this year from $19.738m in 8MFY20. Exports to India plunged by a whopping 90.8pc to $28.644m in whole FY20 from $311.958m over FY19. The government suspended trade relations with New Delhi last year.

But it has allowed imports of raw materials for pharmaceuticals. The government is also considering allowing import of cotton yarn through land route from India to bridge the shortfall in local production.

The exports to Iran jumped 247pc to $0.191m in 8MFY21 from $0.055m in 8MFY20. Most of the trade with Tehran is carried out through informal channels in border areas of Balochistan.

Exports to Bangladesh decreased 26.65pc to $375.582m in 8MFY21 from $512.089m. Islamabad has recently reached out to Dhaka to revive talks to facilitate trade between the two countries.

Similarly, exports to Sri Lanka dipped by 28.56pc to $156.252m in 8MFY21from $218.726m in the previous year. Islamabad has signed the first-ever FTA with Colombo but trade between the two countries remains far behind its true potential.

In the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sri Lanka both countries agreed to exploit the available potential of bilateral trade.

On the other hand, exports to Nepal plunged by 85pc to $2.852m in 8MFY21 from $19.172m the previous year while those to the Maldives dipped by 39.95pc to $3.504m from $4.904m. The export proceeds to Bhutan was recorded at $0.043m in 8MFY21 as against $0.094m over the last year.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Lahori
Mar 24, 2021 08:52am
Exports falling but Imran Khan keeps boasting on remittances
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 24, 2021 09:00am
Pakistan's economy has gotten worse and IK is the main reason for it. Pakistan needs a better PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Justin
Mar 24, 2021 09:42am
Success of Imran government. No knolege of economy. No one competent to take care of economics. Only PMLN and PPP bashing is governance !!
Reply Recommend 0
Eye opener
Mar 24, 2021 09:45am
Very good figures!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Vaccination for a few
Updated 23 Mar 2021

Vaccination for a few

The pandemic forced many of us to pay considerable attention to the health sector and the state’s role.

Editorial

Tackling the crime of rape
Updated 24 Mar 2021

Tackling the crime of rape

Intrusive and insensitive questioning of victims in court can also discourage them to pursue the case further.
24 Mar 2021

SBP Act

FROM a more technocratic point of view, the new amendments the government is seeking to bring to the State Bank Act...
24 Mar 2021

Yemen truce offer

AS the brutal war in Yemen drags on, a fresh push for peace is being made to end the six-year-old conflict. Saudi...
Opposition alliance in trouble
Updated 23 Mar 2021

Opposition alliance in trouble

The ultimate threat of the PDM — hurled over and over again in the last six months — deflated like a punctured balloon.
23 Mar 2021

Vaccine on holiday?

AS the third Covid-19 wave rages in the country, the management of the vaccination programme leaves a lot to be...
23 Mar 2021

Wheat support price

THE federal decision to raise the minimum wheat support price for the upcoming harvest to Rs1,800 per 40kg — above...