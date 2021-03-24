Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 24, 2021

Rulers imposed without will of people: Zardari

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 24, 2021 - Updated March 24, 2021 07:51am
In this file photo, former president Asif Ali Zardari arrives in a court for a hearing. — AP/File
In this file photo, former president Asif Ali Zardari arrives in a court for a hearing. — AP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari has said that the country has been suffering due to imposition of rulers without the will of the people.

This was stated by the former president in a message to the nation on the occasion of the Pakistan Day issued here on Tuesday.

Mr Zardari, whose party is on a warpath with other component parties in the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) due to differences on the issue of the en masse resignations, however, did not further elaborate his statement.

Felicitating the nation, Mr Zardari stressed the need for treating all the provinces equally and said the thinking of hatred and vendetta had also harmed the country.

“We have to treat all units of Pakistan equally and this is the recipe of a strong, stable and developed Pakistan,” said the former president, adding that “the state will be strengthened by following the constitution”.

Mr Zardari, whose party always takes credit for granting provincial autonomy to the provinces through the 18th Amendment, said that the 18th Amendment to the Constitution was the assurance for stable and strong Pakistan with an inclusive federation.

“On this day, we should pay homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. Today is the day to reiterate our resolve to follow the ideology and philosophy of the founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah,” he said, adding that “Quaid-i-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto taught us to love our country. The country cannot forget the leaders who gave the nation the nuclear and missile technology.”

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Vaccination for a few
Updated 23 Mar 2021

Vaccination for a few

The pandemic forced many of us to pay considerable attention to the health sector and the state’s role.

Editorial

Tackling the crime of rape
Updated 24 Mar 2021

Tackling the crime of rape

Intrusive and insensitive questioning of victims in court can also discourage them to pursue the case further.
24 Mar 2021

SBP Act

FROM a more technocratic point of view, the new amendments the government is seeking to bring to the State Bank Act...
24 Mar 2021

Yemen truce offer

AS the brutal war in Yemen drags on, a fresh push for peace is being made to end the six-year-old conflict. Saudi...
Opposition alliance in trouble
Updated 23 Mar 2021

Opposition alliance in trouble

The ultimate threat of the PDM — hurled over and over again in the last six months — deflated like a punctured balloon.
23 Mar 2021

Vaccine on holiday?

AS the third Covid-19 wave rages in the country, the management of the vaccination programme leaves a lot to be...
23 Mar 2021

Wheat support price

THE federal decision to raise the minimum wheat support price for the upcoming harvest to Rs1,800 per 40kg — above...