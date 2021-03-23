Dawn Logo

Modi's Pakistan Day message to Imran: 'India desires cordial relations with Pakistani people'

Naveed SiddiquiPublished March 23, 2021 - Updated March 23, 2021 10:49pm
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told Prime Minister Imran Khan in a Pakistan Day message that his country desires cordial relations with the Pakistani people, it emerged on Tuesday.

The message, dated March 22, was conveyed to Prime Minister Imran by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad through the Foreign Office.

In his letter, Modi extended greetings to the people of Pakistan on occasion of Pakistan Day, which is being celebrated across the country today.

Editorial: Hawks must be sidelined so a conducive atmosphere is created for dialogue between India and Pakistan

"As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan," Modi wrote. "For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative."

Modi's letter to PM Imran.
Modi's letter to PM Imran.

The Indian premier also conveyed wishes to Imran and the Pakistani people for dealing with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, terming it a "difficult time for humanity".

"Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the message concluded.

The development comes days after Prime Minister Imran said India would have to make the first move to normalise ties with Pakistan.

“We are trying, but India would have to take the first step and unless it does that we cannot move ahead,” the premier said while inaugurating the first edition of the Islamabad Security Dialogue.

The perpetually tense relations between the two countries, which have fought three wars, besides engaging in several episodes of limited conflict, suffered a breakdown after India illegally annexed occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

However, the two countries sprung a surprise last month by announcing the resumption of ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) after a ‘hotline contact’ between the directors general of military operations of the two countries. Many believe that agreement was made possible through a backchannel, although Pakistani officials strongly deny it.

No violation has since then been reported at the LoC and importantly there has been a visible reduction in rhetoric from both sides.

In his speech at the Islamabad dialogue, Prime Minister Imran said the Kashmir issue was the lone irritant standing in the way of better relations between Pakistan and India.

While addressing the same event, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa too stressed the need to resolve the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means, saying: "We feel it is time to bury the past and move forward."

Skeptic
Mar 23, 2021 10:12pm
Talk is cheap. Show action that represent ''cordial' relations. Your words and deeds show otherwise.
Reply Recommend 0
Indian occupied Kashmiri, Srinagar
Mar 23, 2021 10:14pm
Modi is trying hard to galvanize his criminal past . History witness, all criminals end up in international criminal court and therefore in jail . Modi has same fate . Ameen!
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 23, 2021 10:16pm
Future besties..
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 23, 2021 10:17pm
Narendra Modi has told Prime Minister Imran Khan in a Pakistan Day message that his country's people desire cordial relations with their Pakistani counterparts but fell short of including himself. Let us hope it was an unintended scripting mistake.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 23, 2021 10:18pm
Frankly speaking, I do not trust Modi. In my view, he is playing a double game, because, his evil policies have been exposed and failed in occupied Jummu and Kashmir along with over six months old 'Farmers' unilateral laws that he introduced. I'm sure, both our government and army are aware of Modi's double face and dubious tacts and will take all measures wisely. Remember, leapord doesn't change his spots.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Mar 23, 2021 10:18pm
This is the success of Pakistan’s FO. Modi is now crying to improve relationship with Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Solangi
Mar 23, 2021 10:22pm
"Modi's Pakistan Day message to Imran: 'India desires cordial relations with Pakistani people'" First show cordial relation with India's Muslims!
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Mar 23, 2021 10:23pm
Let the sanity prevail.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 23, 2021 10:29pm
Cordial relations Only possible when Modi regime stops terrorism as policy of state instrument??
Reply Recommend 0
Concerned UK
Mar 23, 2021 10:29pm
Modi knows that Imran has earned respect.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 23, 2021 10:29pm
Occupied Indian army should leave Kashmir too!
Reply Recommend 0
PSM
Mar 23, 2021 10:30pm
@Indian occupied Kashmiri, Srinagar , Dreaming
Reply Recommend 0
Peace
Mar 23, 2021 10:30pm
@Munna, yes Modi is crying .India is on knees in front of Pakistan begging for cordial relationship. And suddenly you woke up from a nice dream.
Reply Recommend 0
Baba ladla
Mar 23, 2021 10:31pm
Modi is fool to respect a puppet regime!
Reply Recommend 0
Prof.
Mar 23, 2021 10:32pm
So return to democracy is a pre condition!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 23, 2021 10:32pm
@Indian occupied Kashmiri, Srinagar , Very true. May your Freedom Struggles come to fruition.
Reply Recommend 0
Joe
Mar 23, 2021 10:33pm
@Munna, This is the success of Pakistan’s FO. Modi is now crying to improve relationship with Pakistan." looks like you only glance over a article,but don't read the jist of it .From this very article "Modi wrote. "For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative." "
Reply Recommend 0
Noname
Mar 23, 2021 10:36pm
What a choice word .. way it choosen.
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Mar 23, 2021 10:39pm
Your mentality, words and actions should coincide ......which seems to be otherwise unfortunately!
Reply Recommend 0
Wise1
Mar 23, 2021 10:40pm
Right message and right tone from PM Modi to PM Khan on Pakistan Day.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaleidoscope
Mar 23, 2021 10:41pm
No peace with butcherer of gujrat.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaleidoscope
Mar 23, 2021 10:41pm
@bhaRAT©, ameen
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Mar 23, 2021 10:48pm
India has finally realized they can’t win from Pakistan militarily despite having much higher defence budget. They are coming to the negotiating table.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Mar 23, 2021 10:50pm
Best news of the day. Islamabad should reciprocate. Time to move on.
Reply Recommend 0
amer
Mar 23, 2021 10:50pm
@Baba ladla, Atl east IK is not a crook can you say that about Modi or Nawaz?
Reply Recommend 0
CT Rao
Mar 23, 2021 10:51pm
Modi has taken one step, let us see what 2 steps he will take in reciprocation as promised by him.
Reply Recommend 0
Komanduri
Mar 23, 2021 10:53pm
@M. Saeed, what do you intend to say?
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfi
Mar 23, 2021 10:54pm
Hope this matures practically towards peace which is so important particularly for the people of Kashmir who are the worst sufferers of the hostility between India and Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Komanduri
Mar 23, 2021 10:57pm
Both the countries should seize the opportunity or perish
Reply Recommend 0
Pete
Mar 23, 2021 11:03pm
its a standard letter-probably just a copy of last year-just date changed. Stop getting excited
Reply Recommend 0
Justplainnormal
Mar 23, 2021 11:04pm
Both Indians and Pakistani's have to realize that good relations is the only way foreword for both. Has any of the the two countries gained anything from the 74 years of animosity.? from a lose lose situation change the next 100 years into a win win situation. It does not require super human effort, only requires us to be like normal humans, we humans have been created by the almighty for higher things, just be normal.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Mar 23, 2021 11:05pm
Don't ever trust Modi. The world has already paid a huge price by doing the same with Hitler.
Reply Recommend 0

