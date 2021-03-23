Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 23, 2021

Rejecting US peace plan, Afghan president to offer election in six months

ReutersPublished March 23, 2021 - Updated March 23, 2021 04:43pm
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani speaks during his inauguration as president, in Kabul, Afghanistan in this March 9, 2020, file photo. — Reuters
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani speaks during his inauguration as president, in Kabul, Afghanistan in this March 9, 2020, file photo. — Reuters

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will propose a new presidential election within six months, under a peace plan he will put forward as a counter-offer to a United States proposal that he rejects, two senior government officials told Reuters.

Ghani will unveil his proposal at an international gathering in Turkey next month, signalling his refusal to accept Washington’s plan for his elected government to be replaced by an interim administration, the officials said.

Washington, which agreed last year to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by May 1 after nearly two decades, is pressing for a peace deal to end the war between the government and the Taliban. Talks between the Afghan sides in Qatar have stalled.

US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has been circulating a proposal that would replace the Kabul government with an interim administration. But Ghani has voiced vehement opposition to any solution that requires his government to step aside for unelected successors.

“The counterproposal which we are going to present at the Istanbul meeting would be to call for early presidential elections if the Taliban agree on a ceasefire,” one senior government official said on condition of anonymity.

Another Afghan government official said: “The president would never agree to step aside and any future government should be formed through democratic process, not a political deal.”

A third senior official also said Ghani’s proposal would include possible early elections, although he did not specify the exact time frame for the vote. The third official said Ghani had already shared his road map with Khalilzad.

US seeking support

With just weeks left before a deadline it agreed with the Taliban last year to end the longest war in U.S. history, Washington is seeking regional backing for its approach to push the Kabul government and insurgents to share power.

But diplomats and foreign officials have said it will be difficult to move forward with the US plans without Ghani’s support.

During a visit to the region, which included stops in Doha and Islamabad, Khalilzad pushed for a conference to be hosted by Turkey with involvement from the United Nations next month.

The Afghan officials said that as part of Ghani’s counter-proposal, his government would ask the UN to closely observe the new election to ensure it is accepted by all sides.

A presidential palace spokesman declined to comment.

Peace negotiations between the Afghan government and insurgent Taliban in Qatar’s capital Doha have made little progress, while violence has increased.

The Taliban — fighting the foreign-backed government since being ousted from power by Afghan opponents and US airstrikes in late 2001 — have so far rejected a ceasefire and said they would not directly join an interim government.

Ghani was sworn in as president for a second five-year term in March last year after a disputed presidential election.

The new US administration led by President Joe Biden is reviewing its plans before May 1, the deadline agreed last year under the Donald Trump administration for the last 2,500 US troops to leave Afghanistan. Biden told broadcaster ABC last week that it would be “tough” to meet the deadline.

The Taliban say there will be consequences if the United States does not meet the deadline to pull out.

afghan peace
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 23, 2021 04:49pm
Once a puppet, always a Muppet.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 23, 2021 04:52pm
Ghani should remember the fate of President General Najibullah, the Soviet puppet. He will end up same if he hangs on as US puppet.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 23, 2021 04:55pm
This is bad decision and will cause further obstecles and trouble in Afghanistan. In my view, US is playing a double game and trying to hide their defeat through different channels.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Mar 23, 2021 04:57pm
Puppets have this false sense of ownership that they start believing in after their stints
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Mar 23, 2021 05:03pm
Indian Puppet.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Mar 23, 2021 05:03pm
Ghani has no power without the US support. Now even that is dwindling. Ghani should realize who he really is before rejecting the US peace plan.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Mar 23, 2021 05:05pm
Useless - after 20 years they can't build an army to defend their own land - not willing and unashamed his land is occupied.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Mar 23, 2021 05:06pm
His days are now literally numbered. No one says no to the US and gets away with it.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Opposition alliance in trouble
Updated 23 Mar 2021

Opposition alliance in trouble

The ultimate threat of the PDM — hurled over and over again in the last six months — deflated like a punctured balloon.
23 Mar 2021

Vaccine on holiday?

AS the third Covid-19 wave rages in the country, the management of the vaccination programme leaves a lot to be...
23 Mar 2021

Wheat support price

THE federal decision to raise the minimum wheat support price for the upcoming harvest to Rs1,800 per 40kg — above...
Monetary policy
Updated 22 Mar 2021

Monetary policy

The State Bank’s dovish monetary stance is in line with broader market expectations.
22 Mar 2021

Surveillance state

THERE is a long record of ‘known unknowns’ in Pakistan keeping tabs on individuals for purposes not consistent...
22 Mar 2021

Cricket tour risks

THE Covid-19 challenge looms large for the Pakistan cricket team as it prepares to embark on its tour of South ...