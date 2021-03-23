Dawn Logo

PITB launches incubators for tech startups in 9 cities of Punjab

Dawn.comPublished March 23, 2021
The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has launched Regional Plan9 — a network of incubators for technology startups across the province. — Photo courtesy Plan 9 website

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has launched Regional Plan9 — a network of incubators for technology startups across the province, it emerged on Monday.

Under the plan, PITB will be launching nine incubation centres in Lahore, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sahiwal and Sargodha in partnership with public sector universities, the board said in a statement.

Of these centres, the ones in Lahore, Bahawalpur and Sargodha will start functioning in April, it added.

Elaborating on the board's plan, the statement said "Regional Plan9 aims to inculcate a technology driven entrepreneurial mindset across the province that will be the key to expanding and strenghthening the startup ecosystem."

The selected startups will be provided several services, including free office space, monthly stipends, networking opportunities, mentoring and trainings.

"Each service is tailored and targeted to enable, support and sustain the startups to transform their idea into a functional product/service," the statement said, adding that programme was based on a zero-equity model.

"By harnessing the collective power of technology and entrepreneurship, the project is geared towards empowering through provision of equitable access to entrepreneurial opportunities across Punjab," it further said.

For the selection process, Regional Plan9 will hold "The Launchpad" to "induct startups using an eligibility criteria and a judicious process that involves input by domain experts".

Professionals from the industry, mentors and academicians will also be present at the event, the date for which has not yet been announced.

Interested startups can access the application form here.

kamal chowkidar
Mar 23, 2021 03:53pm
Another day. Another trick to fool nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 23, 2021 04:25pm
The united force of modern technology and entrepreneurship is the key to success for incubators of new technical startups in the great centuries old province of Punjab, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon
Mar 23, 2021 04:35pm
Renaming for the Plan9 project started by PMLN and it is just a renaming and announcement of the same project.
Reply Recommend 0
Aslam Khan - USA
Mar 23, 2021 04:44pm
Finally good things happening in Pakistan under PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Mar 23, 2021 04:56pm
@kamal chowkidar, jealousy at its peak in RSS desh baghats..
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Khan
Mar 23, 2021 05:07pm
@Haroon, But they will start in April 2021. How come PMLN
Reply Recommend 0

