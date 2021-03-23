Dawn Logo

Bilawal wins JI’s crucial vote for Senate office

Ahmad Fraz KhanPublished March 23, 2021 - Updated March 23, 2021 09:32am
JI emir Sirajul Haq receives PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Mansoora. — White Star

LAHORE: The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) has decided to support the candidature of Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani for the opposition leader in the Senate, agreeing to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s contention that the majority party has the right to the slot.

After developing differences with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on the resignations and leader of the opposition issues in the Senate, Mr Bhutto-Zardari not only won JI’s support for the Senate slot but also found many other common grounds to work with the party: electoral reforms, accountability, independence of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Kashmir cause.

After his maiden visit to the JI headquarters, addressing a joint press conference with emir Sirajul Haq, Mr Bhutto-Zardari hoped that though it was his first visit, it would certainly not be last. Dialogue is necessary among parties and the PPP has a lot to learn from the JI’s political experience spread over many decades of history.

He took the occasion to taunt Maryam Nawaz – hinting at thewidening divide that now exists between both parties and personalities – saying that “the blood that runs in his veins can never be that of a “selected,” it was rather a Lahore family that was once selected”. He was responding to a tweet by Maryam Nawaz a few days ago in which she had said “maybe another selected being anointed”.

The widening of the schism between both parties also became clearer when Bilawal insisted that the party enjoying a majority in the Senate has the right to nominate “leader of the opposition”. That is what the parliamentary tradition is and must be respected. “To us, Gilani has won the senate (chairman) election and it would soon be formalized (through court).

Continuing settling a verbal score with the PML-N, he also said that “accountability of the generals may bea new-found slogan for Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N, but this has been the demand of the PPP leadership for three generations”.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari also expressed regrets that the long march has been delayed. “After all, whose idea was it to link long march with the resignations? If that is the case, why was it not taken up when the march was originally planned? The PPP had made all the preparations for the long march and was ready for it.”

Balancing his earlier hardstand, Mr Bhutto-Zardari also said that the divisions in the opposition would benefit (Prime Minister) Imran Khan. “If someone has to reconsider his opinion and decision, it must be the one insisting on wrong decisions. The situation is ripe for change both in the National Assembly and the Punjab Assembly.”

Earlier, Mr Haq said political parties should continue talking to each other because only then solutions to “common man’s problems can be found, which the PTI in its 1,100 days rule has multiplied many folds.”

The PTI has proven that it wants a compliant judiciary, a subordinate election commission, and very subservient media.

“All these streaks not onlyreflect dictatorial mindset but are also suicidal for democracy. The opposition parties must join hands to resist them. They should find ways for legal and financial autonomy of these institutions because they are necessary for functioning democracy and welfare of common man.”

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2021

F Khan
Mar 23, 2021 09:36am
But what did JI get out of this support deal? NA 249?
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Mar 23, 2021 09:45am
Siraj ul Haq is probably the least political savvy Ameer of JI in decades. Either JI align with other religious parties or if want to align with a national party then PTI is the only choice because anyone older than 40 years of age in Pakistan knows and had seen what PPP & PML(N) are capable of doing.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 23, 2021 09:59am
So long PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir hanif zargar
Mar 23, 2021 10:01am
What has happened to ji
Reply Recommend 0
Roger Stone
Mar 23, 2021 10:03am
Complete turncoat How much money did Asif Zardari promise? Where are the promised resignations Mr Bilawal? PPP are not short of deplorables of the highest order
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 23, 2021 10:11am
There you go so call religious parties. The reality of India and Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Mar 23, 2021 10:14am
On one hand PPP filed application in IHC to get Gilani declared as winning candidate for senate chairmanship and on other hand PPP wants Gilani to be elected as leader of opposition in senate. This is a double policy of PPP which will not work out with PMLN. At first instance, alliance of PPP and PMLN was unnatural and it was expected that at some point PPP would part ways from PMLN. CEC of PPP on April 4, 2021 will come up with a similar decision that Zardari and Bilawal have already taken.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 23, 2021 10:15am
@F Khan, But what did JI get out of this support deal? NA 249? Nothing. They have a useless leader in siraj.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 23, 2021 10:17am
Siraj ul Haq does not know what he wants,he is confused. Supporting PPP the most corrupt party against PTI the cleanest party and calling itself a religious party.
Reply Recommend 0
N_Saq
Mar 23, 2021 10:20am
Zardari will crush Nawaz or maybe vice versa but definitely time for Maryam to go back to jail.
Reply Recommend 0
dAANISH
Mar 23, 2021 10:27am
What a shame, selected chairperson looking for a chair from a hypothetical JI
Reply Recommend 0
Roger Stone
Mar 23, 2021 10:37am
JI are neither an Islamic party or honorable Anyone with sense would never vote for Gillani - a corrupt and disgraced ex-PM JI as a bunch of equally deplorables to Fazl Rehman
Reply Recommend 0
Deevan Hashmi
Mar 23, 2021 10:39am
@Saleem, political savvy? JI is holding hands with criminals, and supporting Gilani instead of questioning the illegal practices! So called Islamic party!
Reply Recommend 0
shib
Mar 23, 2021 10:43am
JI joining hands with the most corrupt party...they losses their credibility as party of principle..It proof that every thing is possible in dirty politics...JI has taken a big U turn on their principles...Now Siraj Ul Haq should not give any Bashan on principle and values...
Reply Recommend 0

