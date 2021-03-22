Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 22, 2021

Gilani challenges results of Senate chairman election in IHC

Tahir NaseerPublished March 22, 2021 - Updated March 22, 2021 02:44pm
Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday challenged the results of the Senate chairman election in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). — File
Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday challenged the results of the Senate chairman election in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). — File

Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday challenged the results of the Senate chairman election in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The high court has accepted the petition, and IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will preside over the hearing scheduled for March 24 (Wednesday).

Farooq H. Naek filed the petition on Gilani's behalf which named presiding officer Syed Muzzafar Hussain Shah, the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Senate Secretariat and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani as respondents.

The petition urged the IHC to declare the results of the election as well as the decision to make Sadiq Sanjrani the Senate chairman "null and void".

The petition also called upon the IHC to declare the rejection of the seven votes for Gilani as unlawful and thus return him as a candidate for the office of the Senate chairman.

The petition stated that the rejection of the seven votes which were "unambiguously and unequivocally casted in the favour of the petitioner" was illegal and and unlawful. It argued that the result of the election was "contrary to the law and the Constitution" thus it should be set aside.

The petition claimed that the presiding officer and the Senate secretary had shown their actions to be "malafide". "[They] had unequivocally allowed casting of vote through stamping in the box of the desired candidate and specified no place where the stamp had to be affixed yet when it came to counting of the votes, seven votes were rejected," it stated.

"The arbitrary rejection of votes is an attempt to disenfranchise the representatives of the people of Pakistan, it is an attempt to steal the elections with the use of the election machinery itself. This conduct is contrary to Article 19 of the Constitution and if kept unchecked will be tantamount to the collapse of the very basic tenants and structure upon which our Constitution is based," it said.

The petition also argued that a perusal of the rejected votes showed that the intention was to vote for Gilani and no one else.

The petition argued that if "the respondents are allowed to get away with their unlawful activities" then it would allow for practices such as open rigging, threats and snatching of ballot papers to transpire in the floor of the upper house.

"The respondents have attempted to abuse the process of law and are continuing to do so in depriving the petitioner of his lawfully acquired post," it alleged.

The petition stated that the election for the Senate chairman could not take place without the due process of the law and in violation of Articles 4 and 10-A of the Constitution. "The decision of the presiding officer in rejecting the votes is a judicial decision made in gross violation of the law [...] and hence amenable to judicial review," it said.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) joint-candidate for the Senate chairman election, Yousuf Raza Gilani, had lost the election to the PTI-backed Sanjrani after seven votes of his were rejected by the presiding officer.

The opposition had immediately challenged the result of the election but were overruled by the presiding officer who said the votes had been rejected rejected because they were not stamped correctly. With a total of eight votes rejected, Gilani received 42 valid votes, while Sanjrani won the election after bagging 48 votes. In total, 98 senators voted in the election.

The issue roused controversy in the opposition ranks with the PPP vowing to challenge the result in the high court.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Meetha kharbouse
Mar 22, 2021 02:33pm
Democracy RIP.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Conservative anxieties
Updated 22 Mar 2021

Conservative anxieties

There are also categorical institutional and structural factors at play.
Reforming SBP?
22 Mar 2021

Reforming SBP?

A blank cheque on autonomy can create problems.
Yet another ban
22 Mar 2021

Yet another ban

TikTok was removed even though it was cooperating.
What students think
Updated 21 Mar 2021

What students think

The state desires to control the thoughts of its citizens.

Editorial

Monetary policy
Updated 22 Mar 2021

Monetary policy

The State Bank’s dovish monetary stance is in line with broader market expectations.
22 Mar 2021

Surveillance state

THERE is a long record of ‘known unknowns’ in Pakistan keeping tabs on individuals for purposes not consistent...
22 Mar 2021

Cricket tour risks

THE Covid-19 challenge looms large for the Pakistan cricket team as it prepares to embark on its tour of South ...
Buzdar speculation
Updated 21 Mar 2021

Buzdar speculation

THE fate of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has become a permanent feature of the country’s political ...
21 Mar 2021

A virulent wave

PAKISTAN’S third Covid-19 wave has seen an alarming jump in positive coronavirus cases, with the most recent...
21 Mar 2021

Journalist’s murder

ANOTHER journalist has been murdered in cold blood, this time in Sindh’s Sukkur district, indicating that ...