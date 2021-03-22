Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 22, 2021

LHC suspends sessions court order against Babar Azam

Rana BilalPublished March 22, 2021 - Updated March 22, 2021 11:54am
Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates his century during the fourth One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on May 17, 2019. — AFP/File
Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates his century during the fourth One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on May 17, 2019. — AFP/File

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday suspended the order of a sessions court directing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to register a case against Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam and others in a harassment case.

The court also issued notices to the FIA and Hamiza Mukhtar.

Last week, a sessions court had directed the investigation agency to lodge a case against Azam on Mukhtar's complaint. She had alleged that she was constantly receiving "threatening messages" from different mobile numbers on WhatsApp. She had said she was continuously blackmailed that the suspects would upload fake pictures of her on social media if she did not accept their demands.

“Since, regular inquiry has been commenced with respect to the complaint of the petitioner. the respondent (FIA) is directed to proceed further with respect to registration of FIR against the culprits within the stipulated time after committing legal formalities,” Additional District and Sessions Judge Hamid Hussain had said in his order.

Justice Asjad Javed Ghural presided over today's hearing and noted that the cricketer had submitted a new request. "Who conducted the inquiry in this case," the judge asked, to which Azam's legal counsel, Barrister Haris Azmat, replied that the FIA had conducted the investigation.

Azmat argued that the sessions court had issued the order in contravention of the law. "The order to register a case was given without hearing the position of Babar Azam," he said.

In his petition, Azam contended that he was an international cricketer and the captain of the national cricket team in all three formats. It contended that the order passed by the sessions court was an "unreasoned, non-speaking order".

It further added that the impugned order was in violation of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes and Investigation Rules 2018, while the direction to register an FIR was in violation of rule seven of the same.

The petition urged the LHC to set aside the order issued by the lower court. "It is further prayed that during the pendency of the writ petition, operation of the impugned order may kindly be suspended," it said.

Earlier this year, the LHC had suspended the operation of an order passed by a sessions court to the Naseerabad police to register a case against Azam on Mukhtar's complaint.

Mukhtar had previously accused Azam of deceitfully maintaining sexual relations and making false promises of marriage. She had also alleged that she got pregnant in 2015 with his baby but was forced to go through an abortion.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Mar 22, 2021 12:01pm
Makes no sense.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan Farooqui
Mar 22, 2021 12:28pm
Where there's smoke, there's fire. This lady is continuously asking for justice. Courts must consider her request. By saying that Babar Azam is an international cricketer doesn't means he is above law. Proper court proceedings must be start and justice must prevail.
Reply Recommend 0
Desi jat
Mar 22, 2021 12:32pm
As expected.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Mar 22, 2021 12:34pm
FIA can be controlled through high courts.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Conservative anxieties
Updated 22 Mar 2021

Conservative anxieties

There are also categorical institutional and structural factors at play.
Reforming SBP?
22 Mar 2021

Reforming SBP?

A blank cheque on autonomy can create problems.
Yet another ban
22 Mar 2021

Yet another ban

TikTok was removed even though it was cooperating.
What students think
Updated 21 Mar 2021

What students think

The state desires to control the thoughts of its citizens.

Editorial

Monetary policy
Updated 22 Mar 2021

Monetary policy

The State Bank’s dovish monetary stance is in line with broader market expectations.
22 Mar 2021

Surveillance state

THERE is a long record of ‘known unknowns’ in Pakistan keeping tabs on individuals for purposes not consistent...
22 Mar 2021

Cricket tour risks

THE Covid-19 challenge looms large for the Pakistan cricket team as it prepares to embark on its tour of South ...
Buzdar speculation
Updated 21 Mar 2021

Buzdar speculation

THE fate of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has become a permanent feature of the country’s political ...
21 Mar 2021

A virulent wave

PAKISTAN’S third Covid-19 wave has seen an alarming jump in positive coronavirus cases, with the most recent...
21 Mar 2021

Journalist’s murder

ANOTHER journalist has been murdered in cold blood, this time in Sindh’s Sukkur district, indicating that ...