Transborder management of water key to progress, UN told

Anwar IqbalPublished March 22, 2021 - Updated March 22, 2021 07:36am
In this Jan 2020 file photo, Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram addresses the UNSC. — APP/File
In this Jan 2020 file photo, Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram addresses the UNSC. — APP/File

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has informed the United Nations that without transborder water management and cooperation, inclusive sustainable development would not be possible.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam reminded a UN General Assembly session on water this week that Islamabad was a signatory to the 1960 Indus Water Treaty (IWT) between Pakistan and India. “And as a signatory, we believe in transboundary water cooperation as a pillar for sustainable water management,” he added.

A Pakistani delegation leaves for New Delhi on Monday to attend a two-day — March 23 and 24 — IWT meeting. The previous session was held in Lahore two years ago. Pakistan is expected to present its objections to India’s contentious water projects on Chenab river.

At the UN session, Pakistan’s Ambassador Munir Akram pointed out that 40 per cent of the world’s population lives within shared river basins, like India and Pakistan.

“Cooperation at all levels is required for a holistic, systemic and multilateral response to confront and overcome the water challenge,” he said. “The focus of our efforts should be to fully implement this fundamental right (to water) for all the world’s people.”

The Pakistani envoy warned that without effective transboundary water cooperation, “inclusive sustainable development is severely curtailed, and the potential for threats to peace and security are ever present.”

The Climate Diplomacy, an organisation devoted to protecting the environment, urged world leaders in a recent report not to disregard the warning that future wars could be fought over water.

In a report on water conflict and cooperation between India and Pakistan, the organisation warned that water disputes between India and Pakistan were deepening.

It noted that for almost 60 years the IWT survived diplomatic tensions, but recent upstream water infrastructure projects had rekindled conflicts.

The Kashmir conflict, the report added, “threatens to undermine the treaty”. The worsening effects of climate change on the Himalayan glaciers could increase the likelihood of disasters and threaten the long-term water security of communities, it added.

“These factors also have implications for future interstate cooperation and regional developments,” the report warned.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2021

Tamilselvan
Mar 22, 2021 07:39am
India has never breached any agreement with its neighbors even at times of wars
Reply Recommend 0
Karl Marx
Mar 22, 2021 07:41am
Even after 3 wars and countless transgressions India has kept its side of the IWT deal, the onus is upon Pakistan to do more and build more sustainable dams and save water, instead of empty rhetoric.
Reply Recommend 0
Pashto
Mar 22, 2021 07:41am
No takers for Munir at the UN.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 22, 2021 07:42am
Indeed. As China controls much of India's water lifeline Brahamputra. The punishment for planning mischief against Pakistan and CPEC has taught India the necessary lesson. We talk nice.
Reply Recommend 0
Myrtyr bin
Mar 22, 2021 07:44am
Only lectures. No action.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 22, 2021 07:45am
Pak's Iron Brother punished India in Galwan/Despang. Any Indian water mischief against Pak would bring havoc for India at Barahmputra.
Reply Recommend 0

