No room for change in decision that Senate opposition leader will be from PML-N: Maryam

March 21, 2021
PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman address a press conference in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that the leader of the opposition in the Senate would be from the PML-N and that this was a "principled decision" which had already been agreed upon by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership.

Her remarks come days after the PPP formally lodged its protest with the PML-N leadership at the highest level over the latter’s decision to nominate Azam Nazeer Tarar for the office of opposition leader in the Senate.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore with Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam said all member parties of the PDM had agreed that they would vote for PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani for the Senate chairman election and JUI-F's Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for the deputy chairman election, while the opposition leader would be from the PML-N.

"Because this principled decision has already been taken, [...] there is no room for change in this after the victory or loss of anyone," she said, referring to Gilani's loss in the Senate chairman election.

Maryam added that the PDM had not decided that the decision regarding the opposition leader would be subject to change if the other opposition candidates lost the election for the other Senate posts.

"A principled decision has been taken and I hope that according to the principle, all parties will stand by this decision."

The PML-N leader said Rehman was in agreement with her stance along with other parties of the opposition alliance. She said if anyone was under the impression that any flexibility could be created in the decision then "they can be convinced too that a principled decision has already been taken so there is no need to reopen it".

Sources had earlier said the PPP had protested Tarar's nomination by the PML-N leadership because of his being a lawyer for the accused in the Benazir Bhutto murder case.

PML-N Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday confirmed that the party had nominated Tarar for the office of the opposition leader in the Senate as per an agreement reached among PDM parties.

Talking to Dawn, Abbasi, who was the head of the committee which had nominated the PDM candidates for the Senate, had claimed that the decision to give the office of the opposition leader to the PML-N was unanimous and it had nothing to do with the election of Gilani as the Senate chairman.

A PPP leader, meanwhile, had claimed that in the meeting of the PDM committee it had been decided that the slot of the opposition leader would go to the PML-N only if Gilani succeeded in the Senate chairman’s election. He said being the largest party on opposition benches in the Senate, it was the right of the PPP to have the opposition leader’s office.

