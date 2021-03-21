Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 21, 2021

PML-N seeks PPP’s help on NA-249 by-election

Imran AyubPublished March 21, 2021 - Updated March 21, 2021 10:05am
PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi meets PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Bilawal House on Saturday. — Photo courtesy PPP Media Cell Twitter
PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi meets PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Bilawal House on Saturday. — Photo courtesy PPP Media Cell Twitter

KARACHI: After recent cracks in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Saturday sought support of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for an upcoming by-election on a Karachi National Assembly seat for its candidate, former finance minister Miftah Ismail.

The proposal came from the top leadership of the PML-N when former prime minister and senior party leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chose to take up the matter in a meeting with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Bilawal House where other leaders of the two parties were also present.

A brief statement issued from Bilawal House after the meeting said that the two leaders discussed the NA-249 by-election.

The seat fell vacant after Faisal Vawda of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf resigned from the assembly for his Senate seat. In the 2018 general elections, Mr Vawda defeated PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif with a narrow margin.

The fresh contact between senior leaders of the two parties came as the first development after recent reports of differences within the PDM. The cracks within the ranks of the 10-party opposition alliance had become visible when its leadership announced postponement of their March 26 anti-government long march due to differences over the issue of resignations.

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi meets PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

An upset looking Maulana Fazlur Rahman, chief of the PDM, had earlier this week announced “postponement” of the much-publicised long march of the opposition alliance after the PPP had sought more time to reconsider its position on the issue of en masse resignations.

“The two leaders discussed the political situation in the country,” said the statement. “During the meeting Mr Abbasi sought support for his party’s candidate in NA-249 elections. The PPP chairman, however, informed Mr Abbasi that he would revert to the proposition once he’s consulted with party leadership. The meeting was also attended by Senator Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar of the PPP and Miftah Ismail of the PML-N.”

PTI seeks MQM-P support

A delegation of the PTI led by MPA Khurram Sher Zaman visited the temporary headquarters of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan in Bahadurabad and sought the latter’s support for their candidate, Amjad Afridi, in the upcoming NA-249 by-election.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, senior MQM-P leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel said that the coordination committee would consider the PTI’s request. “We will let the PTI leadership know the decision of the coordination committee,” he added.

Meanwhile, a PML-N delegation led by Mr Abbasi called on PTI leader Haji Muzaffar Shujra and asked him to join the party.

There was no announcement from Mr Shujra, who was earlier associated with the PPP and has also served as a provincial minister in Sindh.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Chrís Dăń
Mar 21, 2021 10:37am
Crooks ,sitting for a deal!!!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Imperatives for security
Updated 21 Mar 2021

Imperatives for security

It is apparent what sort of challenges the authors of Pakistan’s national security policy will face in the coming months.
Path to inclusion
21 Mar 2021

Path to inclusion

People with Down syndrome are able to lead fulfilling lives.
Tax distinctions
21 Mar 2021

Tax distinctions

Classification assumes perfect tax enforcement which may not be there.

Editorial

21 Mar 2021

Buzdar speculation

THE fate of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has become a permanent feature of the country’s political ...
21 Mar 2021

A virulent wave

PAKISTAN’S third Covid-19 wave has seen an alarming jump in positive coronavirus cases, with the most recent...
21 Mar 2021

Journalist’s murder

ANOTHER journalist has been murdered in cold blood, this time in Sindh’s Sukkur district, indicating that ...
20 Mar 2021

Moscow talks

AS the May 1 deadline for America to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan draws close, efforts are afoot to speed up...
20 Mar 2021

PM’s assurance

THAT Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the families of missing persons of assistance is indeed welcome news, but...
20 Mar 2021

Online transactions

A SIGNIFICANT number of Pakistanis have shifted to internet and mobile banking to transfer money, pay bills and shop...