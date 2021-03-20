Dawn Logo

Abbasi says Javed Latif should apologise for controversial comments

Dawn.comPublished March 20, 2021 - Updated March 20, 2021 09:11pm
PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi interacting with the media in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Saturday that fellow PML-N member Javed Latif had not uttered a single word against state institutions, but should still apologise for his remarks.

The former prime minister was speaking to the media in Karachi when he came to the defence of his colleague. However, he maintained that he did not agree with Latif's statement.

"I didn't hear any statement of his against national institutions," said Abbasi, adding that Latif had said he might not be able to say Pakistan khappay (long live Pakistan) if anything happened to party Vice President Maryam Nawaz during a television programme.

Abbasi said Latif had uttered the remarks after getting carried away, and that he disagreed with the statement. "He should apologise".

Latif had made the remarks during a TV show to protest an alleged threat to Maryam by an army officer.

His remarks had sparked a controversy among the ranks of the government, and Punjab Prisons Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan had vowed to get a case registered against Latif.

Adviser to the Punjab Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had also chided the PML-N leadership for levelling false allegations against state institutions for their benefit.

She had said that by levelling allegations against state institutions, the PML-N was not serving the national cause. Such baseless allegations won’t damage Pakistan and its institutions, but would expose Latif and other such “courtiers”, she had said.

A few hundred people had also staged a demonstration against Latif at Liberty Chowk on Sunday. Raising slogans against the PML-N MNA, the protesters had burnt effigies of Latif and Maryam.

'Not angry with Zardari'

Abbasi also said there was no need to appease PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari because "he is not angry with us and we are not angry with him". He reiterated that the PPP leader had the right to share his opinion.

He said Zardari had a right to his opinion and "we respect it". If Zardari was successful in running the affairs of the country in accordance with the Constitution, then according to Abbasi, "we are with him".

Abbasi said if Zardari provided leadership and counsel in this matter to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) then it would lead to "success and more success".

