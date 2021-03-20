Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 20, 2021

Babar Azam challenges decision to register case against him in LHC

Rana BilalPublished March 20, 2021 - Updated March 20, 2021 05:23pm
Babar Azam walks back after being dismissed by Keshav Maharaj during the third day of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Rawalpindi on February 6, 2021. — AFP
Babar Azam walks back after being dismissed by Keshav Maharaj during the third day of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Rawalpindi on February 6, 2021. — AFP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday against the decision to allow the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to lodge a case against him under the cybercrime law.

The directives were issued by a Lahore sessions court on the petition of a woman, Hamiza Mukhtar, on Wednesday.

The FIA in its report filed with the court had said the cricketer did not appear before the investigating officer. However, his elder brother appeared and sought time on behalf of his younger brother for recording his statement.

Mukhtar had alleged that Azam and others sent her life threatening messages on Whatsapp through different mobile numbers. The petitioner had said she was continuously blackmailed that the suspects would upload fake pictures of her on social media if she did not accept their demands.

She had said that the FIA's cybercrime wing had completed its inquiry and had asked the court to order the agency to register a criminal case against the suspects.

In his petition, Azam named Mukhtar, the station house office of the FIA's Cyber Crime Circle and the judge of the lower court as respondents.

The petition argued that Azam is an international cricketer and the captain of the national cricket team in all three formats. It also detailed his achievements as a batsman. It contended that the order passed by the sessions court was an "unreasoned, non-speaking order".

"The direction to lodge and FIR without application of judicial mind is against the dictates of the law. Further, the impugned order does not even consider the fact that no cognizable offence is made out and the instant complaint is the third complaint filed in an attempt to blackmail, harass and intimidate the petitioner to pay extortion money."

It said that the Justice of Peace is not bound to issue directions to the police in each and every case, to record the statement of the complainant, if apparently no cognizable offence is made out or the complaint is tainted with malice and ulterior motives.

It added that the impugned order was in violation of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes and Investigation Rules 2018, while the direction to register an FIR was in violation of rule seven of the same.

"That the impugned order [was passed] without hearing the petitioner is also a violation of the fundamental rights of the petitioner as guaranteed in the Constitution," the petition said, adding that Azam reserved the right to raise further grounds at the time of hearing.

The petition urged the LHC to accept the writ petition and set aside the order issued by the lower court. "It is further prayed that during the pendency of the writ petition, operation of the impugned order may kindly be suspended," it said.

Earlier this year, the LHC had suspended the operation of an order passed by a sessions court to the Naseerabad police to register a case against Azam on Mukhtar's complaint.

Mukhtar had previously accused Azam of deceitfully maintaining sexual relations and making false promises of marriage. She had also alleged that she got pregnant in 2015 with his baby but was forced to go through an abortion.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A sordid game
20 Mar 2021

A sordid game

The spirit of faith has evaporated with the rise of Hindutva.
New ideas needed
Updated 19 Mar 2021

New ideas needed

The future is bleak if we do not focus on the education and skills of our children and youth.

Editorial

20 Mar 2021

Moscow talks

AS the May 1 deadline for America to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan draws close, efforts are afoot to speed up...
20 Mar 2021

PM’s assurance

THAT Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the families of missing persons of assistance is indeed welcome news, but...
20 Mar 2021

Online transactions

A SIGNIFICANT number of Pakistanis have shifted to internet and mobile banking to transfer money, pay bills and shop...
South Asia peace
Updated 19 Mar 2021

South Asia peace

Constituencies for peace need to be strengthened so that the complicated issues poisoning ties since independence are resolved.
19 Mar 2021

LSM growth

THE large-scale manufacturing industry posted a robust growth of 7.85pc during the first seven months (July-January)...
19 Mar 2021

Another 500,000 doses

WITH the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic tearing across the country, the arrival of another 500,000 doses of...