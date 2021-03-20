Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 20, 2021

PM Imran tests positive for coronavirus

Dawn.comPublished March 20, 2021 - Updated March 20, 2021 04:27pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Dr Faisal Sultan, his aide on health, confirmed on Twitter. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Dr Faisal Sultan, his aide on health, confirmed on Twitter. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Dr Faisal Sultan, his aide on health, confirmed on Saturday.

The news comes two days after the premier received his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. His diagnosis was also later confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Health Services clarified that the premier was not "fully vaccinated" when he contracted the virus.

"He only got the first dose merely two days ago which is too soon for ANY vaccine to become effective. Antibodies develop 2-3 weeks after the second dose of 2-dose Covid vaccines," it said.

PM Imran, 68, has been holding regular and frequent meetings lately, including attending a security conference held in Islamabad that was attended by a large number of people.

He addressed the conference without wearing a mask, and attended another gathering to inaugurate a housing project for poor people in a similar fashion on Thursday. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari was also present on the occasion.

Yesterday, the premier had visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he toured Malakand University, inaugurated a new academic block and addressed a gathering of students. He had also visited the Swat Motorway, where he inaugurated the Swat Expressway Tunnels.

PM Imran was also slated to interact with the public via telephone calls on Sunday (tomorrow), in an event similar to one organised in February. However, PTI Senator Dr Faisal Javed announced that a new time and date will be announced soon.

"Due to PM Imran testing positive for Covid-19, a new date for live interaction with public will be announced soon. Lots of prayers for everyone and PM Imran."

He added that PM Imran was experiencing "mild symptoms" and will continue to work from home over video conferencing.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill added that PM Imran's symptoms were not severe and he had a "mild cough and fever".

'This country needs you'

Soon after the news broke of his diagnosis, Twitter began flooding with a host of messages from politicians, celebrities and citizens, wishing him a speedy recovery. Within a couple of minutes, #ImranKhan became the top trend on the social media website.

Some government ministers were also quick to dispel questions over the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine while some urged the nation to remain vigilant in light of a third wave.

Wishing the prime minister a speedy recovery, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said: "The symptoms take a few days before manifesting. Hence it is certain that prime minister had been infected prior to vaccination. So please do vaccinate."

Gill added that the premier was tested for the coronavirus earlier today and urged the nation to refrain from linking his diagnosis with getting vaccinated.

"Immunity develops a few weeks after getting vaccinated. Be sure to vaccinate your elders and loved ones," he said.

Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar said that the vaccine develops "more than 80 per cent immunity" two weeks after the second injection.

"Further, no cabinet minister, including the prime minister, nor any of their relatives jumped the queue or violated the priority order to receive the vaccine," he said.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that the entire nation was praying for the prime minister's recovery.

"In light of the third Covid-19 wave, citizens should follow standard operating procedures [to stem the spread of the disease]. Additional steps need to be taken to deal with the third wave of the pandemic."

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar prayed for PM Imran's speedy recovery but also urged citizens to remain cautious in light of a third Covid spike.

"Recent spike in #Covid-19 cases and positivity rate is alarming and we all need to be extra careful and strictly follow safety protocols!!"

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wished PM Imran a quick recovery and good health.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said: "The people are Pakistan are praying for their beloved leader. May God return him to good health soon."

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said that the premier will recover soon and be back to work "in a flash".

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health and Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra said: "Prayers for the speedy recovery of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. This country needs you."

Additional input from Reuters

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (58)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ss
Mar 20, 2021 02:43pm
May he recover soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 20, 2021 02:44pm
Better safe than sorry.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 20, 2021 02:44pm
Sad to hear that. Often the PM and others were seen without mask which is not a good idea.
Reply Recommend 0
IndianReader
Mar 20, 2021 02:45pm
Get well soon.
Reply Recommend 0
SAN
Mar 20, 2021 02:45pm
Chinese Vaccine seems did not work for PM Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Mar 20, 2021 02:46pm
Get well soon,Dear Premier.
Reply Recommend 0
lion
Mar 20, 2021 02:47pm
Wish him speedy recovery.
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Mar 20, 2021 02:49pm
Reflects the bad state of coronavirus in this nation. I wish him a fast recovery.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 20, 2021 02:49pm
Wishing you good health Prime Minister of Pakistan Honorable Imran Khan. Lots of prayers.
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Mar 20, 2021 02:49pm
This is what happens if you run around everywhere without mask.
Reply Recommend 0
Wise1
Mar 20, 2021 02:49pm
Walking around without a mask - not a wise move. Take precautions and stay safe PMIK.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaman
Mar 20, 2021 02:52pm
Wishing him a quick recovery
Reply Recommend 0
Imrani
Mar 20, 2021 02:54pm
Practice what you preach.
Reply Recommend 0
Quba Mukthar
Mar 20, 2021 02:56pm
Chinese Vaccines !
Reply Recommend 0
SheikhRFan
Mar 20, 2021 02:57pm
Please get trusted vaccine!
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Mar 20, 2021 02:57pm
Get well soon PMIK.
Reply Recommend 0
Jill
Mar 20, 2021 02:58pm
Get well soon..
Reply Recommend 0
Jugvinder Singh
Mar 20, 2021 03:01pm
Get well soon
Reply Recommend 0
MAZHAR AZIZ ANSARI
Mar 20, 2021 03:01pm
Godspeed to our beloved courageous leader Prime Minister Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Aslam
Mar 20, 2021 03:01pm
China vaccine?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 20, 2021 03:02pm
We need Indian vaccines immediately
Reply Recommend 0
MAZHAR AZIZ ANSARI
Mar 20, 2021 03:02pm
Godspeed to our beloved courageous leader Prime Minister Imran Khan. Aameen
Reply Recommend 0
Tadka
Mar 20, 2021 03:03pm
Despite all the sarcasm. Wish him well. Hope he recovers fast
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Mar 20, 2021 03:04pm
All the best #ImranKhan. Praying for your speedy recovery
Reply Recommend 0
Marvin
Mar 20, 2021 03:04pm
Best wishes for a fast recovery and better health.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 20, 2021 03:04pm
Embarrassment after Embarrassment, Everyday
Reply Recommend 0
F
Mar 20, 2021 03:07pm
Whole nation wish u speedy recovery.
Reply Recommend 0
Huma
Mar 20, 2021 03:17pm
Praying for PMIK’s speedy recovery
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Mar 20, 2021 03:21pm
I wish my former schoolmate PM Imran Khan a fast and full recovery!
Reply Recommend 0
Abhay Kumar
Mar 20, 2021 03:23pm
Effects of Chinese vaccine.
Reply Recommend 0
Hari
Mar 20, 2021 03:23pm
Wish you speedy recovery,
Reply Recommend 0
Masood Wazir
Mar 20, 2021 03:23pm
Best wishes for him as well as every person got this virus. Get well soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Hari
Mar 20, 2021 03:23pm
Few days back only vaccination done.
Reply Recommend 0
MM
Mar 20, 2021 03:24pm
Wasn't he vaccinated?
Reply Recommend 0
Nagesh
Mar 20, 2021 03:24pm
Which vaccine he had taken.
Reply Recommend 0
Wealth LTZ
Mar 20, 2021 03:26pm
Get well soon and don't trust Chinese.
Reply Recommend 0
Sanjeev
Mar 20, 2021 03:27pm
Get well soon Imran, feel free to ask any help from government of India.
Reply Recommend 0
Fatima
Mar 20, 2021 03:27pm
Whole Pakistan's prayers. Especially all those who have seen ray of hope after long time in this great man.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahila
Mar 20, 2021 03:29pm
Effect of Chinese vaccine.
Reply Recommend 0
Firangi
Mar 20, 2021 03:30pm
Was he not vaccinated?
Reply Recommend 0
Imrani
Mar 20, 2021 03:31pm
Two days back PM IK took Chinese vaccine. Now covid positive. Wish you speady recovery.
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Mar 20, 2021 03:33pm
Wishing him Speedy recovery, although he was not following the SOPs himself. A bad example for public
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Mar 20, 2021 03:33pm
Not a good example to fight against Covid. Wish IK speedy recovery and back to business as soon as possible.
Reply Recommend 0
ARUP KRISHNA SAHA
Mar 20, 2021 03:33pm
Chinese vaccine
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 20, 2021 03:34pm
Our first and last hope is not Imran Khan but The One who created and sent him. And we must have complete trust in Him alone. Get well soon dear PM. May The Almighty keep you protected.
Reply Recommend 0
S Padmanabhan
Mar 20, 2021 03:34pm
Get well soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Mar 20, 2021 03:35pm
China’s vaccine
Reply Recommend 0
Ayush singh
Mar 20, 2021 03:38pm
Modi vaccinated frm indian home made vaccine Imran khan frm Chinese vaccine
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Mar 20, 2021 03:39pm
Get well soon PM IK. As a good adversary we want you to forever be the PM of Pakistan and to live a long life.
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Mar 20, 2021 03:40pm
Get well soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Mar 20, 2021 03:41pm
Get Well Soon dear PM But how come he became positive he just received vaccines shot?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Khaled B Nazar
Mar 20, 2021 03:41pm
That's what happens when you don't wear a mask... You are supposed to be a role model for others to follow
Reply Recommend 0
Only
Mar 20, 2021 03:41pm
He has passion to show-off. Tell him to put his MASK.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 20, 2021 03:43pm
Get well soon PM and all coronavirus victims! Please don't take Covid-19 lightly, it's a deadly virus. Take all precautionary measures and take extra care. (Note: I have been advocating my candid views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake IDs!).
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Mar 20, 2021 03:49pm
I love you my Captain...my prayers are for you...always
Reply Recommend 0
Vikram Saraf
Mar 20, 2021 03:50pm
Sino Vaccine will be tested well
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Hasan Khan
Mar 20, 2021 03:54pm
What happened to Vaccine
Reply Recommend 0
Jaws
Mar 20, 2021 03:55pm
Godspeed Khan Sahib. Much love and prayers!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A sordid game
20 Mar 2021

A sordid game

The spirit of faith has evaporated with the rise of Hindutva.
New ideas needed
Updated 19 Mar 2021

New ideas needed

The future is bleak if we do not focus on the education and skills of our children and youth.

Editorial

20 Mar 2021

Moscow talks

AS the May 1 deadline for America to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan draws close, efforts are afoot to speed up...
20 Mar 2021

PM’s assurance

THAT Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the families of missing persons of assistance is indeed welcome news, but...
20 Mar 2021

Online transactions

A SIGNIFICANT number of Pakistanis have shifted to internet and mobile banking to transfer money, pay bills and shop...
South Asia peace
Updated 19 Mar 2021

South Asia peace

Constituencies for peace need to be strengthened so that the complicated issues poisoning ties since independence are resolved.
19 Mar 2021

LSM growth

THE large-scale manufacturing industry posted a robust growth of 7.85pc during the first seven months (July-January)...
19 Mar 2021

Another 500,000 doses

WITH the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic tearing across the country, the arrival of another 500,000 doses of...