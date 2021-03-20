PM Imran tests positive for coronavirus: Dr Faisal

Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Dr Faisal Sultan, his aide on health, confirmed on Twitter.

The news comes two days after the premier received his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. His diagnosis was also later confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office.

At the time he had appealed to the nation to ensure compliance with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of Covid-19 amid an intensifying third wave, his office quoted him as saying.

Yesterday, the premier had visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he toured Malakand University, inaugurated a new academic block and addressed a gathering of students.

He had also visited the Swat Motorway, where he inaugurated the Swat Expressway Tunnels.

Soon after the news broke of his diagnosis, Twitter began flooding with a host of messages from politicians, celebrities and citizens, wishing him a speedy recovery. Within a couple of minutes, #ImranKhan became the top trend on the social media website.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said: "The people are Pakistan are praying for their beloved leader. May God return him to good health soon."

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said that the premier will recover soon and be back to work "in a flash".

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar prayed for PM Imran's speedy recovery but also urged citizens to remain cautious in light of a third Covid spike.

"Recent spike in #Covid-19 cases and positivity rate is alarming and we all need to be extra careful and strictly follow safety protocols!!"

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health and Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra said: "Prayers for the speedy recovery of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. This country needs you."

Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar also offered prayers for the premier's speedy recovery.

The minister also took the time to dispel rumours floating around the premier's inoculation. "The vaccine develops more than 80 per cent immunity two weeks after the second injection.

"Further, no cabinet minister, including the prime minister, nor any of their relatives jumped the queue or violated the priority order to receive the vaccine," he said.

