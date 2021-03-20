Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 20, 2021

China dominates Pentagon chief's first India visit

AFPPublished March 20, 2021 - Updated March 20, 2021 12:58pm
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin praised India's growing ties with "like-minded partners" as he held talks in New Delhi on Saturday that were expected to be dominated by shared alarm about China. — AFP
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin praised India's growing ties with "like-minded partners" as he held talks in New Delhi on Saturday that were expected to be dominated by shared alarm about China. — AFP

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin praised India's growing ties with “like-minded partners” as he held talks in New Delhi on Saturday that were expected to be dominated by shared alarm about China.

India is a vital US partner in the Asia-Pacific region and Austin's two-day trip is New Delhi's first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden's administration.

It follows talks between top US and Chinese officials in Alaska that wrapped up on Friday and which a senior Washington official described as “tough and direct”.

Prior to India, Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Japan and South Korea, two other important partners in the region irked by Chinese activities.

That followed the first summit of the leaders of the Quad, a four-way alliance of the US, Japan, Australia and India seen as a bulwark against China.

'Shared goals'

Austin arrived in New Delhi late on Friday and held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Austin “commended India's leadership role in the Indo-Pacific and growing engagement with like-minded partners across the region to promote shared goals”, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

“The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to promote a free and open regional order. Both sides exchanged perspectives on shared challenges confronting the region and committed to further strengthen their broad-ranging and robust defence cooperation,” Kirby said.

Also not mentioning China directly, Modi tweeted that “India and US are committed to our strategic partnership that is a force for global good.”

Historically prickly

Austin was set to meet Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

He may raise the question of human rights in India, with a second senior US official calling the issue “an important part of the Biden administration's defence and foreign policy”.

US-Indian relations have historically been prickly but shared misgivings about China pushed them closer together under Modi and former US President Donald Trump.

This accelerated after 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops died last June in a clash on their disputed border high in the Himalayas.

The nuclear-armed Asian giants then sent thousands of extra troops to the frontier although tensions have eased somewhat with a pull-back from one area of contention.

Beijing has irked New Delhi with its support for arch-rival Pakistan, as have Chinese investments in Indian Ocean nations that India sees as its backyard.

India and China have also engaged in a tussle of “vaccine diplomacy”, competing to supply other countries with coronavirus shots to secure goodwill and influence.

'Major Defence Partner'

In 2016, the United States designated India as a “Major Defence Partner”, and they have since signed a string of deals easing the transfer of advanced weaponry and deepening military cooperation.

US defence firms have inked billions of dollars in deals to supply military hardware, including helicopters, under India's $250 billion modernisation of its armed forces.

But Russia is India's biggest arms supplier and New Delhi agreed in 2018 to a $5.4 billion purchase of Moscow's S-400 missile defence system, even though this could lead to US sanctions.

Austin's visit so soon after Biden took office “shows the priority Washington is assigning to New Delhi”, Manoj Joshi from India's Observer Research Foundation said.

“Our relationship with the US on the military side has enhanced enormously and the US has been helping us in our confrontation with China,” Joshi told AFP.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 20, 2021 12:50pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Maharaja
Mar 20, 2021 12:52pm
China will be destroyed beyond recognition in the coming days
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 20, 2021 12:52pm
USA always uses India as tissue paper. When India cries in pain against punishment by China, USA looks the other way.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 20, 2021 12:53pm
India's Loss (Gen Ashok, Feb, 21: India vacating pivotal Chushul heights, F3 & F4. China keeps India's strategic Despang, denies India access to 1000 sq-km own land.
Reply Recommend 0
DesiDesi
Mar 20, 2021 12:53pm
Let the Games Begin.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 20, 2021 12:54pm
Quad of 2007 now reduced to eyewash meets, as imports from China keep rising, and Australia, Japan join China's world biggest FTA.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 20, 2021 01:08pm
@DesiDesi, The game has begun. Be ready to be used again and wasted again and get nothing in return again. You all are dependent trading partners of China and the Quad is now a joke- as Japan, Australia join world's largest FTA,- with China!
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Mar 20, 2021 01:14pm
Time to do more for India.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Mar 20, 2021 01:14pm
Great news. India is unstoppable
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Mar 20, 2021 01:18pm
This is how superpowers do business
Reply Recommend 0
Vigilante
Mar 20, 2021 01:19pm
America's days as a superpower are numbered.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A sordid game
20 Mar 2021

A sordid game

The spirit of faith has evaporated with the rise of Hindutva.
New ideas needed
Updated 19 Mar 2021

New ideas needed

The future is bleak if we do not focus on the education and skills of our children and youth.

Editorial

20 Mar 2021

Moscow talks

AS the May 1 deadline for America to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan draws close, efforts are afoot to speed up...
20 Mar 2021

PM’s assurance

THAT Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the families of missing persons of assistance is indeed welcome news, but...
20 Mar 2021

Online transactions

A SIGNIFICANT number of Pakistanis have shifted to internet and mobile banking to transfer money, pay bills and shop...
South Asia peace
Updated 19 Mar 2021

South Asia peace

Constituencies for peace need to be strengthened so that the complicated issues poisoning ties since independence are resolved.
19 Mar 2021

LSM growth

THE large-scale manufacturing industry posted a robust growth of 7.85pc during the first seven months (July-January)...
19 Mar 2021

Another 500,000 doses

WITH the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic tearing across the country, the arrival of another 500,000 doses of...