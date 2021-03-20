Dawn Logo

President urges Sri Lankans to visit Buddhist tourist spots in Pakistan

APPPublished March 20, 2021 - Updated March 20, 2021 08:26am
President Arif Alvi meets Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Sri Lankan Army Gen Shavendra Silva at Aiwan-i-Sadr. — Photo courtesy President of Pakistan's Twitter account
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that Pakistan was an attractive destination for the Buddhist tourists and invited people from Sri Lanka to visit the religious and scenic sites in the country.

The president, during a meeting with the visiting Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, General Shavendra Silva, who called on him at Aiwan-i-Sadr, said Pakistan highly valued its relations with Sri Lanka.

He said both countries had unanimity of opinion on regional and international issues and enjoyed excellent relations in all areas of mutual interests.

Mr Alvi underlined the need for enhancing economic, cultural and defence ties between the two countries.

He apprised the visiting dignitary of the success achieved by Pakistan against the war on terror.

President Alvi highlighted the ongoing atrocities and human rights violations by the occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the international community to play a positive role in settlement of the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Gen Silva said Pakistan was a close and dearest fri­end and his country wanted to further improve bilateral ties with Islamabad.

He said the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sri Lanka would help boost bilateral relations.

Gen Silva also called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security issues with reference to enhance military cooperation were discussed, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially for the Afghan peace process.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2021

