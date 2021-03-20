Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 20, 2021

Drone attack triggers fire at Saudi refinery

AFPPublished March 20, 2021 - Updated March 20, 2021 07:56am
Smoke billows from the site of Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen on March 7. — Reuters/File
Smoke billows from the site of Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen on March 7. — Reuters/File

RIYADH: A drone strike sparked a fire at a Riyadh oil refinery on Friday, in an attack claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels as the Iran-backed insurgents made major advances on the embattled Yemeni city of Marib.

The attack at dawn on the refinery is the second major assault this month on Saudi energy installations, highlighting a dangerous escalation of Yemen’s six-year conflict between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the Iran-linked Houthis.

“The Riyadh oil refinery was attacked by drones, resulting in a fire that has been brought under control,” the Saudi energy ministry said in a statement, adding that no casualties were reported and oil supplies were not disrupted.

Strongly condemning the “cowardly attack”, the ministry said the drone strikes were not just an assault on the kingdom but the world economy and global energy security.

In a statement, the Houthi rebels claimed to have targeted energy giant Aramco in Riyadh on Friday with six drones in response to the “brutal aggression” of the Saudi-backed military coalition in Yemen.

The rebels are stepping up cross-border attacks on the kingdom despite a renewed push by the US administration of President Joe Biden to revive stalled peace talks.

The latest assault comes after Saudi Arabia earlier this month said it thwarted a missile and drone attack on Ras Tanura — one of the world’s biggest oil ports — and Aramco facilities in Dhahran city in the kingdom’s east. It reported no casualties or damage.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A sordid game
20 Mar 2021

A sordid game

The spirit of faith has evaporated with the rise of Hindutva.
New ideas needed
Updated 19 Mar 2021

New ideas needed

The future is bleak if we do not focus on the education and skills of our children and youth.

Editorial

20 Mar 2021

Moscow talks

AS the May 1 deadline for America to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan draws close, efforts are afoot to speed up...
20 Mar 2021

PM’s assurance

THAT Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the families of missing persons of assistance is indeed welcome news, but...
20 Mar 2021

Online transactions

A SIGNIFICANT number of Pakistanis have shifted to internet and mobile banking to transfer money, pay bills and shop...
South Asia peace
Updated 19 Mar 2021

South Asia peace

Constituencies for peace need to be strengthened so that the complicated issues poisoning ties since independence are resolved.
19 Mar 2021

LSM growth

THE large-scale manufacturing industry posted a robust growth of 7.85pc during the first seven months (July-January)...
19 Mar 2021

Another 500,000 doses

WITH the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic tearing across the country, the arrival of another 500,000 doses of...