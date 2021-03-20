Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 20, 2021

Lal Masjid moves court seeking ban on Aurat March

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 20, 2021 - Updated March 20, 2021 10:57am
The petition was seeking court’s direction to “ban the organisations particularly ‘Open Society Foundation’ which were involved in the Aurat March. — Dawn/File
The petition was seeking court's direction to "ban the organisations particularly 'Open Society Foundation' which were involved in the Aurat March. — Dawn/File

ISLAMABAD: The Shuhada Foundation of Lal Masjid has moved The Islamabad High Court seeking ban on Aurat March and action against its organiser Open Society Foundation for holding such activities.

The petition was taken up by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

However, Shuhada Foundation counsel Tariq Asad requested Justice Aurangzeb to refer this matter to some other bench.

Subsequently, the judge referred the case to the IHC Chief Justice.

The petition was seeking court’s direction to “ban the organisations particularly ‘Open Society Foundation’ which were involved in the Aurat March and the organisers of the event be dealt with in accordance with law.”

The petition also sought ban on Aurat March and similar events as well other activities like Valentine Day. Besides, it requested the court to refer this matter to the Council of Islamic Ideology to examine whether the women in Pakistan are deprived of any legal right in any field and whether such event conducted on March 8 was in consonance with the injunctions religion and the provisions of the Constitution?

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2021

Comments (7)
Taimur
Mar 20, 2021 11:07am
Let's see if court dare to ask Lal Masjid foundation about source of funding and the illegal weapons detained from the mosque
Abraham
Mar 20, 2021 11:11am
Real face of Maulavis
Hayat turk
Mar 20, 2021 11:21am
Still living in stone age..
Shibu
Mar 20, 2021 11:22am
Why are mullahs afraid of women?
Loyal Pakistani
Mar 20, 2021 11:27am
Is Lal Masjid, a private property ??? The petitioners must be ashamed of their conduct !
MG
Mar 20, 2021 11:31am
One must abide by law first......
Ba-Akhlaq
Mar 20, 2021 12:04pm
So it means Aurat March is achieving its goals.
