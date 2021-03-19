Dawn Logo

Suspect who stabbed designer and sons in Karachi parking dispute granted pre-arrest bail

Naeem SahoutaraPublished March 19, 2021 - Updated March 19, 2021 09:32pm
This screengrab taken from a video shared on Twitter shows the purported assailant (R) in the knife attack along with a resident.
A sessions court in Karachi on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to a man who allegedly injured three people — designer Moazzam Khan and his two sons — during a quarrel over a parking dispute in the Pakistan Air Force Falcon Complex earlier this week.

The court also granted bail to the suspect's father who allegedly instigated his son during the attack.

Police said they had booked Ibrahim Durrani for allegedly stabbing and wounding Khan and his sons Fahad and Atta on the night of March 16. His father, Khalid Durrani, was booked on separate charges related to his involvement in the attack.

The incident had triggered an outrage on social media.

On Friday, both the suspects appeared before an additional district and sessions judge (East) after obtaining protective bail from the Sindh High Court (SHC).

They moved an application requesting the court to grant them pre-arrest bail to enable them to join the investigation.

Their defence counsel argued that his clients were booked by police in the case with malafide intentions.

The judge granted them interim pre-arrest bail subject to furnishing a surety bond of Rs50,000 each till April 19 and directed them to join the investigation.

According to the contents of the first information report (FIR), the complainant, Moazzam Khan, said he was present in his house on the night of March 16 when he heard some noise and came outside.

He alleged that his neighbour Ibrahim allegedly used abusive language and attacked him with a knife with the intent to murder.

Khan suffered wounds on his head. In the meantime, his two sons Fahad and Atta came out from the home and tried to save their father but Ibrahim also attacked them and stabbed them.

Fahad received wounds on his ear, while Atta suffered injuries on his back.

The complainant claimed that during the scuffle, the suspect's father, Khalid Durrani, also came out and asked his son to "beat them more".

The complainant said the CCTV footage of the incident was available which showed Ibrahim carrying a knife in his hand.

He said despite being injured, he took both his wounded sons to a private hospital for treatment.

He told the police that his wife informed him that subsequently the suspect also resorted to aerial firing and threatened them with dire consequences if they reported the case to the police.

Comments (5)
Justice For All
Mar 19, 2021 09:28pm
And there is your problem, a suspect who stabbed another man is granted bail, what kind of a legal system is this?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 19, 2021 09:29pm
Bail is a fundamental human rights.
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Mar 19, 2021 09:43pm
Happy ending requested from both parties after all they are neighbors and have lots of rights and obligations towards each other
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Mar 19, 2021 09:55pm
Retired so what!
Reply Recommend 0
Imad Qureshi
Mar 19, 2021 10:00pm
@Asfand, Like right to stab the weaker party?
Reply Recommend 0

