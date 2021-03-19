Dawn Logo

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Dawn.comPublished March 19, 2021 - Updated March 19, 2021 05:48pm
The State Bank of Pakistan has decided to keep the monetary policy rate unchanged at seven per cent. — Shutterstock/File
The State Bank of Pakistan's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday decided to maintain the policy rate at seven per cent.

"MPC of SBP maintained policy rate at 7pc," the central bank said in a statement, adding that the current stance of the monetary policy was appropriate to support economic recovery, maintain financial stability and keep inflation expectations "well-anchored".

"MPC viewed recent inflation uptick as primarily driven by supply side factors and saw little signs of demand-led inflation.

"As the temporary increase in inflation from administered prices subsides, inflation should fall to the 5-7pc target range over the medium-term," the SBP said.

The MPC expects monetary policy settings to remain "broadly unchanged" in the near term, the statement added, emphasising that any adjustment in the policy rate would be measured and gradual to achieve "mildly positive real interest rates" as recovery became more durable and the economy returned to full capacity.

The MPC noted that the monetary policy should be supportive considering the "fiscal policy is expected to remain contractionary to reduce public debt" and from a policy mix perspective, said the SBP statement.

This support period would continue as long as "second-round effects of recent increases in administered prices and other one-off supply shocks do not materialise and inflation expectations remain well-anchored".

Uncertainty on the inflation and growth outlook was also a factor in the MPC's decision on the policy rate. In particular, the threat posed by the "emergence of a third, more virulent wave of Covid in Pakistan" was noted as a point of concern for growth, despite vaccine rollout and recent momentum in the economy.

"In terms of the inflation outlook, this summer’s wage negotiations and any new tax measures in the next year’s budget could add further supply-side shocks.

"In addition, optimism about a stronger US-led world recovery this year is translating into higher international commodity prices, including both food and oil, which could continue to feed into domestic inflation."

