Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 19, 2021

K-2 nuclear power plant connected to grid

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 19, 2021 - Updated March 19, 2021 07:51am
This photo shows construction work taking place on the K-2 and K-3 nuclear power plants. — Photo courtesy PAEC website
This photo shows construction work taking place on the K-2 and K-3 nuclear power plants. — Photo courtesy PAEC website

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) on Thursday announced that it had connected the much-awaited 1,100MW Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (K-2) to the national grid.

In a statement, the PAEC termed it a ‘Pakistan Day’ gift to the nation. It said the nuclear power plant (NPP) had achieved criticality at the end of February and was undergoing certain safety tests and procedures before it could finally be connected to the national grid.

The loading of nuclear fuel onto the plant was started on December 1, 2020 after getting clearance from the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

The PAEC pointed out that K-2 is the first nuclear power plant in Pakistan with a generation capacity of 1,100MW and its addition to the national grid will “surely help improve the economy of the country”.

K-2 is one of the two similar under-construction nuclear power plants located near Karachi and will be inaugurated for commercial operation by the end of May this year.

The other one, K-3, is also in completion phase and is expected to be operational by the end of this year.

The PAEC is now running six NPPs in the country — two located in Karachi and four at Chashma in Mianwali district. Earlier, the collective generation capacity of all PAEC-operated nuclear power plants was around 1,400MW.

The coming online of the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 will nearly double the generation capacity of nuclear power plants in the country, substantially improving the overall share of nuclear power in the energy mix.

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Muhammad Naeem congratulated Member Power Saeedur Rehman and his team on this great achievement.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Divorce and disparity
19 Mar 2021

Divorce and disparity

Divorce laws in our country do not treat men and women with even the faintest trace of parity.
Art of recitation
19 Mar 2021

Art of recitation

It is important to maintain originality and prevent distortions.
An irrational demand
Updated 18 Mar 2021

An irrational demand

The ECP’s freedom from government interference is in fact one of the foundations of democratic governance.

Editorial

South Asia peace
Updated 19 Mar 2021

South Asia peace

Both countries have been at a similar juncture before, where negotiations had reached an advanced stage and peace seemed imminent.
19 Mar 2021

LSM growth

THE large-scale manufacturing industry posted a robust growth of 7.85pc during the first seven months (July-January)...
19 Mar 2021

Another 500,000 doses

WITH the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic tearing across the country, the arrival of another 500,000 doses of...
Rift in the PDM
Updated 18 Mar 2021

Rift in the PDM

When cracks appear, strategies must be revised to keep an alliance intact.
18 Mar 2021

Coal miners’ deaths

THE deaths of over two dozen coal miners in Balochistan in two accidents in the past few days alone underscores the...
18 Mar 2021

‘Quad’ meeting

AT the height of the Cold War, a web of competing ideological alliances crisscrossing the globe was the order of the...