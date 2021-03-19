Dawn Logo

Kuwait seeks stronger ties with Pakistan: minister

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 19, 2021 - Updated March 19, 2021 07:33am
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah at the Foreign Office on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Twitter
ISLAMABAD: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah on Thursday said that his country was committed to developing stronger relations with Pakistan.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Kuwaiti foreign minister identified education, economy, trade and investment, and people-to-people linkages as priority areas in which his country intended to intensify cooperation with Pakistan.

Dr Al-Sabah also underscored the need to further strengthen the institutional frameworks of bilateral cooperation.

The prime minister hailed efforts for building an enhanced partnership between the two countries. He underscored the imperative of forging deeper economic, trade and investment cooperation.

The two sides had at the third round of bilateral political consultations held in January this year agreed on broadening their ties, especially through enhancing cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, manpower export and food security.

Dr Al-Sabah also met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office.

During the meeting, the FO said, the foreign ministers reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation in political, economic, defence, trade and investment sectors, and manpower export, and discussed ways to enhance people-to-people linkages between the two countries.

Mr Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to further strengthening and diversifying bilateral cooperation with Kuwait in all fields.

“The resolve to continue close collaboration in multilateral fora, in particular the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, was reaffirmed,” the FO said.

Mr Qureshi mentioned Pakistan’s shifting focus to geo-economics with emphasis on peace, development and connectivity.

The two sides agreed to convene the 5th Session of the Joint Ministerial Commission at the earliest.

During the meeting, Mr Qureshi called for easing visa curbs for Pakistanis by Kuwait. This, he said, would provide impetus to bilateral trade.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2021

M. Emad
Mar 19, 2021 07:36am
Alliance of Muslim countries is slowly getting stronger.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 19, 2021 07:39am
Excellent work Pakistan. Qatar, Saudia, UAE and now others all come to Pakistan. The outreach is fantastic!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 19, 2021 07:43am
Kuwait block visas to Pakistani during IK's government.
Reply Recommend 0
Desi jat
Mar 19, 2021 07:45am
But why you are making the announcement, it should come from them.
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Mar 19, 2021 07:45am
Please make sure nothing is missing before leaving.
Reply Recommend 0
Desi jat
Mar 19, 2021 07:49am
How much did you borrow from them this time.
Reply Recommend 0
Palakkadan
Mar 19, 2021 07:50am
What is the position on visa curbs?
Reply Recommend 0
Desi jat
Mar 19, 2021 07:50am
Borrow from Kuwait and transfer it to UAE.
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Mar 19, 2021 07:53am
What about Kashmir ?
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Mar 19, 2021 08:21am
That is what you say. We need to hear it from the Kuwaiti minister.
Reply Recommend 0
Darvesh
Mar 19, 2021 08:26am
What ties? They have suspended visas for Pakistani citizens for a long time.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 19, 2021 08:26am
Visa policy not clear yet, they will not open banned visas for Pakistanis, Pakistanis has very strong footprints in development of Kuwait, now Kuwait is full of Indians, Indians are more than Kuwaitis in Kuwait.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastracks inner voice
Mar 19, 2021 08:28am
@Fastrack, but we still can’t go to UAE and they want their money back..?
Reply Recommend 0

