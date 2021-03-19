Kuwait seeks stronger ties with Pakistan: minister

ISLAMABAD: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah on Thursday said that his country was committed to developing stronger relations with Pakistan.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Kuwaiti foreign minister identified education, economy, trade and investment, and people-to-people linkages as priority areas in which his country intended to intensify cooperation with Pakistan.

Dr Al-Sabah also underscored the need to further strengthen the institutional frameworks of bilateral cooperation.

The prime minister hailed efforts for building an enhanced partnership between the two countries. He underscored the imperative of forging deeper economic, trade and investment cooperation.

The two sides had at the third round of bilateral political consultations held in January this year agreed on broadening their ties, especially through enhancing cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, manpower export and food security.

Dr Al-Sabah also met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office.

During the meeting, the FO said, the foreign ministers reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation in political, economic, defence, trade and investment sectors, and manpower export, and discussed ways to enhance people-to-people linkages between the two countries.

Mr Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to further strengthening and diversifying bilateral cooperation with Kuwait in all fields.

“The resolve to continue close collaboration in multilateral fora, in particular the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, was reaffirmed,” the FO said.

Mr Qureshi mentioned Pakistan’s shifting focus to geo-economics with emphasis on peace, development and connectivity.

The two sides agreed to convene the 5th Session of the Joint Ministerial Commission at the earliest.

During the meeting, Mr Qureshi called for easing visa curbs for Pakistanis by Kuwait. This, he said, would provide impetus to bilateral trade.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2021