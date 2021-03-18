PM Imran meets relatives of missing persons, issues directions to 'quickly' ascertain their status

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday met a three-member representative committee of the families of missing persons — who held a week-long sit-in in the capital last month — and committed to keeping them updated regarding the progress made on ascertaining the status of their missing family members.

Details about the meeting were shared by Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari in a tweet. Mazari, who also attended the meeting, said Prime Minister Imran had directed the principal secretary to "ascertain quickly the exact status of the missing family members" while assuring the relatives that they would be kept updated about the search.

The premier also emphasised that the government's bill to criminalise enforced disappearances would be "fast-tracked along with whatever other laws needed to be amended", Mazari added.

He also asked to be "kept informed about the progress on [finding] the whereabouts of the missing family members".

Last month, a number of protesters — comprising 10 families of missing men and around a hundred supporters — had gathered to hold a sit-in in Islamabad.

For one week, protesters held up photos of missing relatives under the watchful eyes of police surrounding them.

However, they ended their protest after Mazari visited them at Express Chowk where they were protesting and assured them that Prime Minister Imran would meet a three-member representative committee from among them.