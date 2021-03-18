Dawn Logo

PM Imran meets relatives of missing persons, issues directions to 'quickly' ascertain their status

Dawn.comPublished March 18, 2021 - Updated March 18, 2021 08:03pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan meets relatives of missing persons in Islamabad on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Shireen Mazari Twitter
Prime Minister Imran Khan meets relatives of missing persons in Islamabad on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Shireen Mazari Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday met a three-member representative committee of the families of missing persons — who held a week-long sit-in in the capital last month — and committed to keeping them updated regarding the progress made on ascertaining the status of their missing family members.

Details about the meeting were shared by Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari in a tweet. Mazari, who also attended the meeting, said Prime Minister Imran had directed the principal secretary to "ascertain quickly the exact status of the missing family members" while assuring the relatives that they would be kept updated about the search.

The premier also emphasised that the government's bill to criminalise enforced disappearances would be "fast-tracked along with whatever other laws needed to be amended", Mazari added.

He also asked to be "kept informed about the progress on [finding] the whereabouts of the missing family members".

Last month, a number of protesters — comprising 10 families of missing men and around a hundred supporters — had gathered to hold a sit-in in Islamabad.

For one week, protesters held up photos of missing relatives under the watchful eyes of police surrounding them.

However, they ended their protest after Mazari visited them at Express Chowk where they were protesting and assured them that Prime Minister Imran would meet a three-member representative committee from among them.

Mansoor
Mar 18, 2021 08:30pm
Powerless reassuring helpless.
Reply Recommend 0
parveez shafi
Mar 18, 2021 08:34pm
No disappearance of people. Everyone has human rights.
Reply Recommend 0
Kam
Mar 18, 2021 08:46pm
If wishes were horses, .......
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Mar 18, 2021 09:01pm
We know how powerful and sincere IK is in getting missing people recovered in Matiullah Jan case.
Reply Recommend 0
M Shaking Sweating
Mar 18, 2021 09:30pm
let's see how many reappear !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Maata
Mar 18, 2021 09:34pm
We all know very well how far these "directions" would go.
Reply Recommend 0

