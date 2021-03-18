Dawn Logo

Designer Moazzam Khan, 2 sons stabbed in parking scuffle with neighbour in Karachi

Imtiaz AliPublished March 18, 2021 - Updated March 18, 2021 06:23pm
This screengrab taken from a video shared on Twitter shows the purported assailant in the knife attack.
Fashion designer Mohammad Moazzam Khan and his two sons were injured in a knife attack during a parking dispute with a neighbour in an upscale housing society in Karachi, police officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Pakistan Air Force Falcon Complex housing society on Tuesday evening, according to police.

East Senior Superintendent of Police Sajid Amir Sadozai while speaking to Dawn said that a first information report (FIR) had been registered under Sections 324, 337-H (II) and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Station House Officer Iftikhar Ahmed said the incident had resulted from a parking issue with a car being parked on the street and objection being raised over it. In the ensuing scuffle, a man used a small key chain knife to attack Moazzam and his two sons, Fahad and Atta, according to the officer. No arrests have been made so far.

In the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Moazzam said he was present in his home on the night of March 16 and went outside after hearing some noise.

Moazzam alleged that his neighbour, Ibrahim Durrani, used abusive language against him and attacked him with a knife with the intent to kill and inflicted wounds on his head.

His sons came out to try and save him but were also stabbed by Durrani, according to the report. Fahad suffered a wound on his ear, while Atta was injured on his back and fell down.

The suspected assailant's father, Khalid Durrani, also arrived at the scene and further instigated his son to "attack them more", Moazzam stated. "The incident's CCTV footage is present and the knife can be seen in Ibrahim Durrani's hand," he added.

A video clip of the initial confrontation shared on social media showed a man complaining to the suspected attacker that he had reversed his car in an inappropriate manner and when confronted about it he had uttered expletives.

A second clip showed the fight had escalated, with the suspect charging at two people with his knife, which he had been holding in his hand throughout the conversation. The last part of the video showed a person lying on the ground unconscious as his family members and neighbours attempted to revive him.

According to the FIR, Moazzam took his injured sons to the Aga Khan University Hospital despite being injured himself.

"My wife informed me that Ibrahim Durrani also resorted to aerial firing," Moazzam said in the FIR, adding that the assailant had also threatened them with "dire consequences" if the matter was reported to police.

