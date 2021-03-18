Dawn Logo

Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking region's potential: COAS

Dawn.comPublished March 18, 2021 - Updated March 18, 2021 02:10pm

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that stable Indo-Pak relations are the key to unlocking the potential of South and Central Asia by ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia.

Addressing the audience on day two of the first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue, Gen Bajwa noted that this potential has always remained hostage to the disputes and issues between the two "nuclear neighbours".

"The Kashmir issue is at the heart of this. It is important to understand that without the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means, the process [...] will always remain susceptible to derailment to politically motivated bellicosity."

"We feel it is time to bury the past and move forward," he said, adding that the onus for meaningful dialogue rested with India. "Our neighbour will have to create a conducive environment, particularly in occupied Kashmir."

'Disputes dragging South Asia back into poverty'

The COAS also stated that unsettled issues in South Asia are dragging the entire region back into poverty and underdevelopment.

"It is sad to know that even today it [South Asia] is amongst the least integrated regions of the world in terms of trade infrastructure water and energy cooperation.

"On top of it, despite being impoverished, we end up spending a lot of our money on defence, which naturally comes at the expense of human development."

He also noted that "despite rising security challenges, Pakistan has been one of the few [countries] that has resisted the temptation of involving itself in an arms race", citing a decrease in the country's defence expenditure.

"The world has seen the ravages of the world wars and the Cold War, wherein polarisation and neglect of virtues blighted the future and brought catastrophic consequences for humanity," he said.

"Today the leading drivers of change in the world are demography, economy and technology. However, one issue that remains central to this concept is economic security and cooperation. Frayed relations between various powers centres of the globe and boomeranging of competing alliances can bring nothing but another stint of Cold War."

More to follow.

Comments (4)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 18, 2021 01:28pm
He is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Ramesh Ramakrishnan
Mar 18, 2021 01:34pm
Good. You are better than PervezMusharaff
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Dil
Mar 18, 2021 01:35pm
What an eye wash
Reply Recommend 0
barbiq
Mar 18, 2021 01:52pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Yes, but who cares!
Reply Recommend 0

