Time to bury the past and move forward: COAS Bajwa on Indo-Pak ties

Dawn.comPublished March 18, 2021 - Updated March 18, 2021 04:53pm
COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa addresses the first Islamabad Security Dialogue. – DawnNewsTV
COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa addresses the first Islamabad Security Dialogue. – DawnNewsTV

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that lasting peace in the sub-continent will remain elusive until the resolution of the Kashmir issue, stressing that it was time for India and Pakistan to "bury the past and move forward".

Addressing the audience on day two of the first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue, Gen Bajwa noted that stable Indo-Pak relations were the key to unlocking the potential of South and Central Asia by ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia.

But this potential has always remained hostage to the disputes and issues between the two "nuclear neighbours", he said.

"The Kashmir issue is obviously at the heart of this. It is important to understand that without the resolution of Kashmir dispute through peaceful means, [the] process of sub-continental rapprochement will always remain susceptible to derailment due to politically motivated bellicosity."

See: Full text of Gen Bajwa's speech at the Islamabad Security Dialogue

"We feel it is time to bury the past and move forward," he said, adding that the onus for meaningful dialogue rested with India. "Our neighbour will have to create a conducive environment, particularly in occupied Kashmir."

Bajwa's comments come a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said that India would have to make the first move to normalise ties with Pakistan.

“We are trying, but India would have to take the first step and unless it does that we cannot move ahead,” the prime minister had said while inaugurating the two-day dialogue.

The prime minister, however, did not elaborate what he expected India to do as the first step to resumption of ties.

'Multi-dimensional challenges'

Commenting on national security challenges, the army chief said: "The world has seen the ravages of the world wars and the Cold War, wherein polarisation and neglect of virtues blighted the future and brought catastrophic consequences for humanity.

"Today the leading drivers of change in the world are demography, economy and technology.

"However, one issue that remains central to this concept is economic security and cooperation. Frayed relations between various powers centres of the globe and boomeranging of competing alliances can bring nothing but another stint of Cold War."

History has taught us that the way ahead has always been through an inter-connected, inter-dependent and collective sense of security, he said,

The army chief added that it was naive to apply the failed solution of yesteryears to the challenges of today and tomorrow. "It is important for the world that leading global players must reach a stable equilibrium through convergence instead of divergence."

In this environment, developing countries like Pakistan face multi-dimensional challenges which cannot be be navigated single-handedly, he said, adding that a similar situation was being faced by other countries in the region.

"Therefore, we all require multi-lateral, global and regional approach and cooperation to overcome these challenges."

'Disputes dragging South Asia back into poverty'

The COAS also stated that unsettled issues in South Asia are dragging the entire region back into poverty and underdevelopment.

"It is sad to know that even today it [South Asia] is amongst the least integrated regions of the world in terms of trade, infrastructure, water and energy cooperation.

"On top of it, despite being impoverished, we end up spending a lot of our money on defence, which naturally comes at the expense of human development."

He also noted that "despite rising security challenges, Pakistan has been one of the few [countries] that has resisted the temptation of involving itself in an arms race", citing a decrease in the country's defence expenditure.

"This has not been easy, especially when you live in a hostile and unstable neighbourhood. But having said that, let me say that we are ready to improve our environment by resolving all our outstanding issues with our neighbours through dialogue in a dignified and peaceful manner," he said.

The army chief stated that this was "deliberate and based on rationality" and not as a result of any "pressure".

"We have learned from the past and are willing to move ahead towards a new future. However, this is contingent on reciprocity."

He said that Pakistan intended to leverage its geo-strategic location for its own regional and global benefit.

Afghan peace process

The army chief also praised Pakistan for its "robust role" in the current quest for peace in Afghanistan and said that it was proof of the country's "good will and understanding of global and moral obligations".

Commenting on the historic peace deal between the United States and Taliban, Bajwa attributed it to Pakistan's close collaboration and support for the peace process which paved the way for intra-Afghan dialogue.

In addition to offering support to the Afghan peace process, Pakistan also took unprecedented steps to enhance Kabul's trade and connectivity, the army chief said.

Pakistan's economic potential

The army chief also said that Pakistan was a country with "tremendous" economic potential, adding that it was important for the country to embark on a solid roadmap to carve a promising future for the people.

He maintained that the geo-economic region was centered around four main pillars: moving towards lasting and enduring peace within and outside, non-interference of any kind in the affairs of our neighbours and regional countries, boosting intra-regional trade and connectivity, bringing sustainable development and prosperity through establishment of investment and economic hubs.

Pakistan has been working towards all four aspects, he said. "We had realised that unless our own house was in order, nothing could be expected from the outside."

He said that after combatting terrorism and extremism, Pakistan had moved towards working on sustainable development and improving the economic condition of underdeveloped areas.

Gen Bajwa noted that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had been at the heart of Pakistan's economic transformation plan and the country had sought to make the project inclusive, transparent and attractive for all global and regional players.

But "while CPEC remains central to our vision, only seeing Pakistan through [the] CPEC prism is also misleading", the army chief stressed.

He said Pakistan's vital geostrategic location and a transformed vision made it a country of immense and diverse potential which could very positively contribute to regional development and prosperity.

"This vision, however, remains incomplete without a stable and peaceful South Asia," he said, adding that Pakistan's efforts for reviving Saarc and for peace in Afghanistan, and its "responsible and mature behaviour in crisis situation with India" manifested its desire to "change the narrative of geo-political contestation into geo-economic integration".

The COAS emphasised: "It is time that we in South Asia create synergy through connectivity, peaceful co-existence and resource sharing to fight hunger, illiteracy and disease instead of fighting each other."

National security

Congratulating the National Security Division on organising the dialogue, Bajwa stated that the contemporary concept of national security was not just about protecting countries from an external and internal threat.

It is also about providing a conducive environment for ensuring human security, national progress and development, he said.

"Surely, it is not solely the function of the armed forces anymore," he said, adding that national security in the age of globalisation, information and connectivity had become an "all encompassing notion".

"National security is thus multi-layered. The outer layer being the exogenous factors of the global and regional environment, and the internal layers being indigenous factors of internal peace, stability and developmental orientation.

"A nation at peace and a region at harmony are thus essential pre-requisites for attaining national security in the true spirit."

Whether it be extremism, human rights, environmental hazards or the pandemic, "responding in silos is no more an option", he said.

Comments
K Rana
Mar 18, 2021 01:24pm
He missed k-word
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 18, 2021 01:28pm
He is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Ramesh Ramakrishnan
Mar 18, 2021 01:34pm
Good. You are better than PervezMusharaff
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Dil
Mar 18, 2021 01:35pm
What an eye wash
Reply Recommend 0
barbiq
Mar 18, 2021 01:52pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Yes, but who cares!
Reply Recommend 0
ASHOK
Mar 18, 2021 02:10pm
Learn from Bangladesh
Reply Recommend 0
Zakir Ali Afghani
Mar 18, 2021 02:18pm
Numbers Lie. Defense budget: Pakistan $10Billion, India $60Billion, China $210Billion, GDP: Pakistan $280 Billion, India $,2800 Billion, china $21,000Billion, So Pakistan spends more than India, India spends more than china in terms of GDP.
Reply Recommend 0
SALMAN ALI
Mar 18, 2021 02:20pm
We humans create these so called "issues". Then waste resources on fighting over them, with innocent being the main victim. This goes back to the sons of Hazrat Adam AS. With arms production and army being such a lucrative industry, the issues will keep coming up. Maybe Pakistan should look at examples of Canada and Bangladesh. Accepting larger neighbor as elder brother has led to economic prosperity (Bangladesh per capita income has crossed Pakistan with much lower debt burden).
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Mar 18, 2021 02:20pm
Two track policy essential: Track I for peaceful, neighborly, regionally, ethnically, historically, culturally and other positives. Track II for resolving conflicts. More emphasis on Track I.
Reply Recommend 0
Darawal
Mar 18, 2021 02:20pm
That is correct but it will require leadership with a foresight. Does not seem like we have that.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Mar 18, 2021 02:21pm
Is that serious? I was expecting a note at the bottom saying that 'this is a piece of satire/sarcasm'.
Reply Recommend 0
IndianReader
Mar 18, 2021 02:22pm
Leave india alone. We're ok. Stable Indo-Pak relations may be the key to unlocking the potential of Pakistan. But then you have China. Why bother about a unfriendly nation like India.
Reply Recommend 0
Charlie Hebdo
Mar 18, 2021 02:22pm
If they are expecting India to move first, what they have done to expect India moving from their stated position. If nothing you have done, dont expect that India will give any comcession.
Reply Recommend 0
Pricky
Mar 18, 2021 02:22pm
Peace cannot come at your convenience. Problem with Pakistan is that it has never earned any money through hard work. It is either by selling its assets or people. Now it is at crossroads on how to earn revenues.
Reply Recommend 0
Manish
Mar 18, 2021 02:22pm
so what happened sir, Kashmir is ok, what next
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi
Mar 18, 2021 02:23pm
For decades Pakistan supported armed struggle, now suddenly onus is on India!!
Reply Recommend 0
Rangers
Mar 18, 2021 02:24pm
Only words.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr Shaking Sweating
Mar 18, 2021 02:25pm
Realization of the dire straits the country is in, yet, pretending the neighborhood is in the same situation ... acceptance of bad governance would be a better explanation
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Know
Mar 18, 2021 02:27pm
He should have said Pakistan's potential. Pakistan is spending more than 4% of its GDP on defence. Whereas India spends 2.1% of GDP. So it is hampering Pakistan's economic potential more. Btw these type of statement should come from political leadership not military leaders.
Reply Recommend 0
Karanbir singh
Mar 18, 2021 02:27pm
Pakistan is no one to worry about region . They should focus on their failing economy.
Reply Recommend 0
King
Mar 18, 2021 02:30pm
Why all off sudden peach talk
Reply Recommend 0
Shubs
Mar 18, 2021 02:30pm
The Quad meeting seems to have rattled some people.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Mar 18, 2021 02:31pm
@ASHOK, making Nazi camps in Assam for muslims and who you are fooling?? Bangladeshis knows very well about butcher of Gujarat.
Reply Recommend 0
IndianReader
Mar 18, 2021 02:31pm
See how Bangladesh and India settled borders. It was a far complex issue than with Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Unbiased
Mar 18, 2021 02:32pm
First sane comment from COAS. I wish PAK and should have relationship like US and Canada
Reply Recommend 0
IndianReader
Mar 18, 2021 02:33pm
India has not crated a problem for you. It will not. Pakistan's is a self inflicted injury. Don't drag the neighbour into your internal challenges.
Reply Recommend 0
Thinking
Mar 18, 2021 02:33pm
You say you are in strategic position geographically placed. Explore those places which you have access to, to your west, north and South. East only china is available, which anyways you can't gain anything from. India is doing really well without you
Reply Recommend 0
Maharaja
Mar 18, 2021 02:34pm
There cannot be any let off with respect to FATF.
Reply Recommend 0
Fat Track
Mar 18, 2021 02:35pm
Arms deal blocked. No money. Economy crisis. Loan repayments pressures. No option
Reply Recommend 0
Yenchya Aaichi
Mar 18, 2021 02:35pm
Sudden change of heart. Why? Something is fishy.
Reply Recommend 0
Thinking
Mar 18, 2021 02:36pm
Ik is offlate not calling Modi names,. Smq is not spewing venom at India, rejection ministry has nothing really serious against India for couple of weeks. Now coas is also talking about peace. There is something serious boiling in pak, or is it that they are getting india manufactured vaccine that they are all being nice to India
Reply Recommend 0
IndianReader
Mar 18, 2021 02:37pm
Sorry, the India train already left the station. Catch the next alternative, China. You'll do well.
Reply Recommend 0
PrakashG
Mar 18, 2021 02:39pm
How can India create a conducive environment in "occupied" Kashmir until Pakistan first gets out of it?
Reply Recommend 0
Hope
Mar 18, 2021 02:40pm
Some sensitivity for peace after all. Sure India will reciprocate. When it comes from the General himself, it should give India some confidence to move ahead.
Reply Recommend 0
ravin
Mar 18, 2021 02:43pm
India has made it clear since 1947 that Kashmir is non negotiable and that will be its position today, tomorrow and in future. Peace is desirable, but not essential for economic cooperation.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaydeep Rampal
Mar 18, 2021 02:43pm
As an indian , I fully agree with him , there can be no prosperity without peace .
Reply Recommend 0
Babubhai
Mar 18, 2021 02:46pm
The Quad now needs Pakistan. Just relax and watch the show Gen B. they are in appeasing mode.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajesh Gopinathan
Mar 18, 2021 02:47pm
Good to see people are coming to their senses.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajesh Gopinathan
Mar 18, 2021 02:48pm
Every one after Modiji
Reply Recommend 0
Prabha
Mar 18, 2021 02:49pm
PMIK Sys, “We are trying, but India would have to take the first step and unless it does that we cannot move ahead,” Who cares. Stop encouraging separatists and infiltrators to create unrest in J&K first, you can see then see India taking the first step.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashik
Mar 18, 2021 02:49pm
But India has got connected to Central Asia thru chahbahar and vother ways..it's willing to take long route then be blackmailed by shorter land route..it's very much connected with south and south east Asia as well.. India should do this and that conditions are gonna be invalid further on
Reply Recommend 0
Rajesh Gopinathan
Mar 18, 2021 02:50pm
Modi does not make any U-Turn and he has already solved the Kashmir issue
Reply Recommend 0
DG
Mar 18, 2021 02:50pm
What happened to Pakistan lately? They have turned from Amrish Puri to Shah Rukh Khan within a week!
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek_Lahore
Mar 18, 2021 02:50pm
Kashmir is a lost cause
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan First
Mar 18, 2021 02:52pm
Der-Ae- par dursit aae. It is never late to put our houses in order keeping in view regional peace which is in favour of all. Major chunk of already scarce budget is being used on Security which must be utilized for the betterment general development and progress. War begets war and love begets love
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 18, 2021 02:53pm
@ASHOK, "Learn from Bangladesh" If you think only Pakistan should then I'm afraid you are utterly myopic!
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 18, 2021 02:56pm
The regional peace will only be sustainable, when occupied Kashmir issue is resolved according to UN's resolutions and people's wish. Will India accept this without a war? (Note: I have been advocating my candid views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake IDs!).
Reply Recommend 0
point of view
Mar 18, 2021 02:56pm
With repetition of Kashmiri rag, no peace will come in the region.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Mar 18, 2021 02:57pm
For all the hate mongers, COAS has opened the window of opportunity for regional peace. Take it and your generations will prosper. Leave it and continue living in misery.
Reply Recommend 0
MJS
Mar 18, 2021 02:57pm
India created Bangladesh and has very good relations with them. India has great relations with Afghanistan too. For Vaccines. No problem for India with any nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Ss
Mar 18, 2021 02:58pm
Not region. It is Pakistan's potential perhaps.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Mar 18, 2021 02:59pm
COAS’ hand of friendship should not be construed as Pakistan’s weakness. Road to Central Asia goes through Pakistan and that will remain closed until Kashmir issue is resolved.
Reply Recommend 0
IndianReader
Mar 18, 2021 03:00pm
Project Khalistaan: Failed Project Kashmir : Failed Project insurgency: Failed Project Nuclear Blackmail: Failed New Project proposed: Let's talk!
Reply Recommend 0
Smarttrack
Mar 18, 2021 03:00pm
India is not interested. Release Kulbhushan Jadhav to prove yourself.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Mar 18, 2021 03:01pm
@IndianReader, You got it all wrong. COAS is responding to Indian request for access to Central Asia. It’s India trying to catch the train here.
Reply Recommend 0
FalseFasttrack
Mar 18, 2021 03:01pm
Why we realised so late after going almost bankrupt??
Reply Recommend 0
Samit
Mar 18, 2021 03:02pm
Sir Jammu & Kashmir was and is an indisputable part of India. If you accept this there can be talk. If you say no we want Kashmir then let’s wait for another 70 years.
Reply Recommend 0
AJo
Mar 18, 2021 03:02pm
Looks like something is seriously wrong. Pakistan suddenly became keen on normal ties and collective growth. Cotton and vaccines are two big factors. Food import costs is at historic levels and getting Indian produce via Dubai is way more expensive. Afghanistan will go in turmoil once again and millions will take refuge in Pakistan. India might exploit the situation. Whatever the reason be, peace and prosperity are inseparable twins and should be encouraged even if it might not last long
Reply Recommend 0
Dr malaria
Mar 18, 2021 03:03pm
Pakistan is getting vaccines from India. They need to say these things now. After sometime they will be back to old statements.
Reply Recommend 0
PakWada
Mar 18, 2021 03:04pm
The moment 'K' word is use there will not be any progress or dialog from India side. So, everything else will be ignored and no progress towards improved relations or peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Deshbhakt
Mar 18, 2021 03:06pm
India is not interested. Please forget Kashmir if you really want to have good ties with India.
Reply Recommend 0
topnotch
Mar 18, 2021 03:06pm
@Dr. Know, Pakistan has a great potential and strengthen security. Remember another 96% of GDP is left for this purpose.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Mar 18, 2021 03:06pm
@King, Because Pakistan has understood that China is not willing to fight India and Chinese Indian no bullet pact has worked. Secondly, Pakistan is no position to fight any country which has $600 Billions in Forex Reserves.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaya
Mar 18, 2021 03:06pm
Do Pakistani leaders really think that India needs them or without them connectivity is incomplete. India is doing enough trade with all countries in the region including Afghanistan through Iran. Pakistan lost that golden opportunity decades back.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 18, 2021 03:07pm
@Smarttrack, Leave Kashmir occupation to prove yourself!!
Reply Recommend 0
Jai
Mar 18, 2021 03:10pm
Yesterday IK and today The General. You seem pretty desperate for talks with India.
Reply Recommend 0
Anna
Mar 18, 2021 03:15pm
Just say one line 'We give our claim on entire Kashmir' and India will move forward in friendship direction. Accept India's power and request to help you in field of economy and education and I am sure India will help.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Mar 18, 2021 03:16pm
How come suddenly they have become one sided lovers of India?
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Mar 18, 2021 03:18pm
Why all of a sudden this good relations and trade talk? Are we broke beyond the point of no return? As a matter of fact Eastern neighbor has progressed so much that every international country wants to have good relations except China. Neither nuclear armed neighbor will give up Kashmir so easily. Mixing Kashmir and good relations & trade will never work, it’s like mixing sports and politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 18, 2021 03:20pm
Really disappointed after reading some comments. Peace is the only way forward for the world, let alone India and Pakistan. As soon as one country tries to initiate a dialogue the other starts to consider the other side weak. No one is weak, all countries are strong in their own ways. Look at Punjab of India and Pakistan, they are like brothers. Why can't both countries in entirety be friends? Lets move on to the next level. Come visit our beautiful country and we will visit your dear country.
Reply Recommend 0
Shreyyas
Mar 18, 2021 03:23pm
" inter-connected, inter-dependent and collective sense of security" Whoever repeats Chinese rhetoric in whatever form, the resolve of the US & its allies in confronting China and prevent it from usurping the global position of the US as the numero uno remains unchanged. China took off its gloves too soon in what is otherwise a flawless policy for global domination. There is no going back now. China has proven to be the ultimate practitioner of Artha Shastra until Xi's restlessness gave way.
Reply Recommend 0
Attiq, Dubai
Mar 18, 2021 03:26pm
India is not even talking about this. Why these feelers from our side then??
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Mar 18, 2021 03:27pm
We in Pakistan are eager to start people-to-people contacts with the Indians. Hindus and Muslims of South Asia have a shared history with each other for more than a thousand years. There have been episodes of bitterness, however, by and large, they have lived together peacefully. There have been Hindu literary figures of Urdu who are still adored in Pakistan. People of Indian Punjab have a deep nostalgia for the places in Pakistani Punjab and the Punjabi Sufi figures as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Shreyyas
Mar 18, 2021 03:31pm
"outstanding issues with our neighbours through dialogue in a dignified and peaceful manner" You can move on in a dignified manner and forget JK or it isn't going to be pleasant for Pakistan. As far as India is concerned, the only outstanding issues that remain are those pertaining to JK areas and G-B under Pak control, nothing more and nothing less.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 18, 2021 03:34pm
@Aamir, Fauji GROUP has most exposure on KSE 100 index is he thinking of Pakistan or his pension
Reply Recommend 0
Shreyyas
Mar 18, 2021 03:34pm
@Ramesh Ramakrishnan, Yes, he is better than Musharraf in that he did orchestrate an open coup rather, choosing to pull strings from the background.
Reply Recommend 0
Peshawar
Mar 18, 2021 03:35pm
No need
Reply Recommend 0
topbrass
Mar 18, 2021 03:37pm
"We feel it is time to bury the past and move forward," he said, " Then bury the past and move on, what do you expect from India?
Reply Recommend 0
Tumgan Dulogho
Mar 18, 2021 03:38pm
Sometimes, for own sake, its good to stop the rhetoric, introspect and be honest with yourself. The Freedom index reports Most glaring Fact.Indian Kashmir ranked higher than Paks in civil liberties, infrastructure, shattering whole pak narrative! Pakistan doesn’t even have 2G capability in most areas but the science and tech minister is more interested in picking fights than do his job!
Reply Recommend 0

