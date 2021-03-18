Kuwaiti foreign minister due on two-day visit today

ISLAMABAD: The Kuwaiti foreign minister will arrive here on Thursday (today) on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister will lead a delegation comprising senior officials from the ministries of foreign affairs, health, interior and trade and industry, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

The visit comes against the backdrop of a bilateral meeting held with Foreign Minister Qureshi in November last year on the sidelines of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger. The two foreign ministers had agreed to work closely towards further strengthening and expanding bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

To follow up on the two foreign ministers understanding, Kuwait’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs visited Pakistan in January and held consultations in the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and Economic Affairs Division, as well as the Board of Investment.

During the visit, besides having wide-ranging talks with Foreign Minister Qureshi, the Kuwaiti foreign minister will also call on other dignitaries.

“Pakistan accords high importance to its fraternal ties with Kuwait, which are firmly rooted in shared faith and values. The bilateral relationship is marked by high-level visits and growing cooperation across myriad fields. During the coronavirus pandemic, the two countries collaborated closely in the health sector and food security,” the FO said.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2021