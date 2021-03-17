Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 17, 2021

KSE-100 up 600 points a day after postponement of PDM's long march

Mettis News | Dawn.comPublished March 17, 2021 - Updated March 17, 2021 02:14pm
Company-wise, the scrips of TRG, LUCK, HBL, ENGRO, PPL and HUBC gathered the maximum points. — AFP/File
Company-wise, the scrips of TRG, LUCK, HBL, ENGRO, PPL and HUBC gathered the maximum points. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Stock Exchange opened higher on Wednesday as the postponement of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) long march helped drive investors' sentiments.

By 2pm, the benchmark KSE-100 index had added 603 points, or 1.34 per cent, and was trading at 45,460.

So far, the cement sector has captured the maximum gains after followed by the technology and communication sector.

Company-wise, the scrips of TRG, LUCK, HBL, ENGRO, PPL and HUBC were the major gainers till afternoon trading.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is also scheduled to announce the monetary policy for the next two months on March 19 (Friday). At its meeting on June 25, 2020 the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had decided to reduce the policy rate by 100 basis points to 7 per cent and it is still unchanged.

Experts believe the central bank may not increase rates as the previous monetary policy statement indicated that the monetary policy settings in the near term will remain unchanged.

A survey conducted by a brokerage house said on Tuesday that 82pc of the financial sector believes that the policy rate would remain unchanged while the rest see a slight upward change between 25 to 50 basis points.

More to follow

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 17, 2021 02:16pm
The stock market has the same old trend and tendency since last many decades; i.e., what goes up has to come down and vice versa.
Reply Recommend 0
Friendly neighbour
Mar 17, 2021 02:17pm
For so many years I am seeing the same photograph. Nowadays people trade online and do not go to exchanges for trading.
Reply Recommend 0
WARRIs
Mar 17, 2021 02:23pm
Solid Proof that PDM is bad for economy!
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Mar 17, 2021 02:25pm
KSE-100 index added 603 points after PDM's long march cancellation. It clearly proves how dangerous these thugs and corrupts are for Pakistan's economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 17, 2021 02:26pm
Biggest unending pain for Indians is that Modi's mischief has unprecedented great unity between Pakistan people, government and Army.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 17, 2021 02:33pm
Long live Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The forever struggle
17 Mar 2021

The forever struggle

Global primitivism prevails where the lives, welfare and choices of women are concerned.
Fight or flight?
Updated 17 Mar 2021

Fight or flight?

The Americans will only be postponing the inevitable if they linger.
Hidden fractures
Updated 16 Mar 2021

Hidden fractures

Since the time of the maulana’s long march, there has been non-stop analysis of the friction between Khan and the establishment.

Editorial

Muslims targeted
Updated 17 Mar 2021

Muslims targeted

The civil rights of Muslims must be ensured, and they must be allowed to practise their faith freely.
17 Mar 2021

Increasing sugar rates

SUGAR prices are rising again. According to reports, the sweetener is now being sold for up to Rs110 per kilo in...
17 Mar 2021

Attack on Rangers

MONDAY’S bomb attack targeting paramilitary personnel in Karachi left one Rangers official martyred and injured...
A genuine offer?
Updated 16 Mar 2021

A genuine offer?

It boggles the mind when senior government functionaries are sent out to deliver such irresponsible statements.
Updated 16 Mar 2021

Civilians vs army

The resolve of the country’s people is reassuring for all pro-democracy forces across the globe.
16 Mar 2021

Cricket selection

THE refreshing trend adopted by the national cricket selectors to induct promising youngsters in the Pakistan team...