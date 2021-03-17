KSE-100 up 600 points a day after postponement of PDM's long march

The Pakistan Stock Exchange opened higher on Wednesday as the postponement of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) long march helped drive investors' sentiments.

By 2pm, the benchmark KSE-100 index had added 603 points, or 1.34 per cent, and was trading at 45,460.

So far, the cement sector has captured the maximum gains after followed by the technology and communication sector.

Company-wise, the scrips of TRG, LUCK, HBL, ENGRO, PPL and HUBC were the major gainers till afternoon trading.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is also scheduled to announce the monetary policy for the next two months on March 19 (Friday). At its meeting on June 25, 2020 the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had decided to reduce the policy rate by 100 basis points to 7 per cent and it is still unchanged.

Experts believe the central bank may not increase rates as the previous monetary policy statement indicated that the monetary policy settings in the near term will remain unchanged.

A survey conducted by a brokerage house said on Tuesday that 82pc of the financial sector believes that the policy rate would remain unchanged while the rest see a slight upward change between 25 to 50 basis points.

