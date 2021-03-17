Foreign direct investment slides 20pc in February

Pakistan witnessed foreign direct investment (FDI) of $155 million during the month of February 2021, around 20 per cent lower in comparison to net inflows of $192.7 million received in January 2021.

According to data compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan, FDI dropped 30pc year-on-year to $1.30 billion during the first eight months of the current fiscal year versus $1.85 billion reported in the same period last year.

During the month of February, foreign private investment into the country amounted to $135.6 million, wherein $155.1 million was attributed to direct investments. Disinvestment of $19.5 million was attributed to equity securities, a part of portfolio investments.

Within direct investments, there was an inflow of $191.5 million and an outflow of $36.4 million.

Under foreign public investment, $21.3 million worth of investment was witnessed in debt securities during February 2021, down by 47pc month-on-month versus investment in equities of $40.3 million reported in January 2021.

All in all, foreign investments in Pakistan during the month amounted to $156.9 million, showing a decline of 35pc against net inflows of $240.6 million a month ago.