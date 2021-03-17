Dawn Logo

Foreign direct investment slides 20pc in February

Mettis NewsPublished March 17, 2021 - Updated March 17, 2021 01:21pm
Pakistan witnessed foreign direct investments (FDI) of $155 million during the month of February 2021. — AFP/File
Pakistan witnessed foreign direct investment (FDI) of $155 million during the month of February 2021, around 20 per cent lower in comparison to net inflows of $192.7 million received in January 2021.

According to data compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan, FDI dropped 30pc year-on-year to $1.30 billion during the first eight months of the current fiscal year versus $1.85 billion reported in the same period last year.

During the month of February, foreign private investment into the country amounted to $135.6 million, wherein $155.1 million was attributed to direct investments. Disinvestment of $19.5 million was attributed to equity securities, a part of portfolio investments.

Within direct investments, there was an inflow of $191.5 million and an outflow of $36.4 million.

Under foreign public investment, $21.3 million worth of investment was witnessed in debt securities during February 2021, down by 47pc month-on-month versus investment in equities of $40.3 million reported in January 2021.

All in all, foreign investments in Pakistan during the month amounted to $156.9 million, showing a decline of 35pc against net inflows of $240.6 million a month ago.

Comments (15)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 17, 2021 01:24pm
Amid the ever growing, fleetingly expanding, rapidly increasing and almost unstoppable coronavirus pandemic, who cares for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)?
Recommend 0
Reality
Mar 17, 2021 01:26pm
Waiting for Imran Khan's Bhakt to drag India here.
Recommend 0
Baasha
Mar 17, 2021 01:29pm
PMIK will show a 40% growth in FDIs within this FY
Recommend 0
S. Jamil Mehdi Zaidi
Mar 17, 2021 01:34pm
Any foreign investment is invested in any country it's ultimate end to earn profit and to make money after using the resources of invested country. Specially to suck the blood of the Human Resource. It is a trick to provide chance the foreigners to make money in the name of foreign investment. but ultimate result is loss after providing some relief to the local Government/public.
Recommend 0
Zulqarnain
Mar 17, 2021 01:36pm
India under fascist Modi is facing a 40% drop in FDI. With the economy under recession, India is a sinking ship and getting isolated
Recommend 0
Always the Victimised
Mar 17, 2021 01:38pm
Nobody wants to invest in a poor deal
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Mar 17, 2021 01:56pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, nobody cares about superpower Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 17, 2021 01:57pm
@S. Jamil Mehdi Zaidi, Not true, FDI brings funds to set up business, employment, training and expertise. While investor benefits so does the local populace. With the expertise one cans set up own industries and start to export. This is what China did.
Recommend 0
Smarttrack
Mar 17, 2021 01:57pm
FDI inflows in India during April to December were US$ 67.54 billion. ... During FY 2020-21, total FDI inflow of $58.37 bn, 22% higher as compared to the first 8 months of 2019-20.
Recommend 0
Friendly neighbour
Mar 17, 2021 01:59pm
@S. Jamil Mehdi Zaidi, Foreign Investor provide employment. Pay all taxes. Understand the economics before commenting. Quad countries Japan and USA investing in India for 60 billion vaccine dose and it will be sold by Australia. Understand who is getting employment and taxes.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 17, 2021 02:10pm
Japan, UK, India, China, Germany, Australia & Gulf recently announce new Investment in Bangladesh.
Recommend 0
Shaun
Mar 17, 2021 02:14pm
@ Zulqarnain Time to worry about Pakistan and not India. First look within then comment.
Recommend 0
Friendly neighbour
Mar 17, 2021 02:15pm
@Zulqarnain, We are thankful to Quaid for creating a separate country for people like you
Recommend 0
wise guy
Mar 17, 2021 02:22pm
FDI needs consistent policies from Gov
Recommend 0
Fastrack (Youthiya)
Mar 17, 2021 02:22pm
Ohh a bad news afterall. Anyways, Love you Khan !
Recommend 0

