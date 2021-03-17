Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 17, 2021

Food security, climate change among new national security challenges, says PM Imran

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiPublished March 17, 2021 - Updated March 17, 2021 02:46pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the first ever session of the Islamabad Security Dialogue. — APP
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the first ever session of the Islamabad Security Dialogue. — APP

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that food security and climate change were new challenges to national security.

The premier expressed the views at the Islamabad Security Dialogue where he launched the National Security Division’s (NSD) advisory portal connecting over 100 think-tanks and university departments with policy makers.

During his address, the prime minister said that Pakistan needed to have a debate on the concept of national security, adding that it encompassed more than just matters and affairs related to strengthening the country's security forces.

"We are slowly realising that national security relates to areas which no one thinks about. National security today includes many aspects that have been ignored in previous decades, including climate change, food security and economic prosperity,”

Highlighting the issue of climate change, the premier said that it was also an area concerning national security. He said the issue was one which no one had paid attention to before, when it was a very "frightening thing" which had the potential to overshadow everything else for upcoming generations.

"Pakistan is among those countries taking steps to tackle climate change," he said, adding that the PTI government had been internationally recognised for its '10 Billion Tree Tsunami' initiative.

PM Imran stated that food security was another issue, adding that the government will launch a comprehensive programme regarding this in the coming weeks.

The prime minister said that the economy also played a key role in national security. "National security cannot be [envisaged] in a country where there are some rich people and a sea of poor people."

He said secure nations were those where every citizen felt they had a stake in the government and cited the example of China as a model to follow for poverty eradication.

He mentioned initiatives taken by the incumbent government to tackle poverty in this regard such as the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and targeted subsidies for the poor.

Regional peace

Commenting on regional peace, PM Imran said that economic prosperity cannot be sustained without peace in the neighborhood. “That is why my vision for the region is peace,” he said.

Good relations with countries and neighbours in the region were also paramount for national security, according to the premier. "We will not be able to take full advantage of our geo-strategic location until we have regional peace, until our relations with our neighbours and our trade ties do not improve."

The prime minister also addressed India and said it was "unfortunate" that it had rebuffed the PTI government's efforts for peace.

He said if India gave the people of occupied Kashmir their rights according to the United Nations Security Council resolutions then "the whole region will change and both the countries will benefit".

He lauded Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace process and said Pakistan had the "second biggest stake" in the country's peace.

The prime minister said that Pakistan wished for a political settlement to the Afghan conflict which can lead to sustainable peace. He said that “peace in Afghanistan is the key to unlocking the connectivity potential of the region”.

Important to connect varsities, intellectuals

The premier stressed that it was important for the NSD to connect and coordinate with universities, think tanks and intellectuals so their input could be received on the concept of national security.

"When you start this dialogue then this coordination will bring a lot of benefit for inclusivity, nation building and national security in Pakistan," he said.

The members of the advisory portal will also be able to share policy recommendations directly with the national leadership, according to Radio Pakistan.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf, while addressing the conference, said the idea of more inclusive policy approaches was very important. He lamented that the public sector had not been able to effectively utilise the "immense talent" that Pakistan had.

"The NSD created a council of experts where the best minds on security have been brought to advise the government," he said, adding that Pakistan should have a platform for exchange of ideas and the NSD's goal was to make the conference an annual event.

Mangal
Mar 17, 2021 01:06pm
A PM who really cares about us unlike former PMs who only secured their respective families.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Mar 17, 2021 01:10pm
Pakistans top security threat is from within. When you have people like Javed Latiff who put their leader before the nation, you can see he has a price which anyone can buy...
Reply Recommend 0
Pancake
Mar 17, 2021 01:12pm
Gimmick of today
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 17, 2021 01:22pm
He is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 17, 2021 01:23pm
Biggest unending pain for Indians is that Modi's mischief has resulted in unprecedented unity between Pakistan people, government and Army.
Reply Recommend 0
K Rana
Mar 17, 2021 01:24pm
He stopped talking against Modi ji, what is the reason?
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Mar 17, 2021 01:25pm
Ghabrana nahi hain!!
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Mar 17, 2021 01:25pm
Ghabrana nahi hain
Reply Recommend 0
Hajira muzammal
Mar 17, 2021 01:26pm
Good step!National security is the main key to attract the tourism sector also
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Mar 17, 2021 01:26pm
Another right step in right direction and hope it will be truly inclusive which name is suggesting.
Reply Recommend 0
Nexgen
Mar 17, 2021 01:27pm
I don't understand how many times ? PMIK has created the national record for launching maximum number of portal in the country. But they are just static web portals.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Dil
Mar 17, 2021 01:38pm
He is unveiling pakistan insecurity program.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Mar 17, 2021 01:57pm
He likes to launch stuff and move on. Things that already exist, he will relaunch. Nothing afterwards.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan Afridi
Mar 17, 2021 01:58pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan is leading Pakistan from the front. Well done Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Dil
Mar 17, 2021 01:59pm
Naya day....naya eye wash.
Reply Recommend 0
Saravjeet
Mar 17, 2021 02:15pm
Security threat comes by producing the Non state actors.
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Mar 17, 2021 02:17pm
@Nexgen, Portal launching, Taking notice, Forming committees, Urging the world are the hallmark of a true leader.
Reply Recommend 0
A Khan
Mar 17, 2021 02:39pm
Excellent and much needed step. What a massive improvement on the national security and foreign policy front from this government. And FYI to all the self proclaimed defenders of civil society - this is how you establish civilian supremacy - through competence and credibility.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 17, 2021 02:51pm
Insecurities everywhere
Reply Recommend 0

