Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 17, 2021

8 killed in 3 separate spa shootings in US

AFPPublished March 17, 2021 - Updated March 17, 2021 12:18pm
An officer stands outside Gold Spa after a shooting on March 16 in Atlanta. — AP
An officer stands outside Gold Spa after a shooting on March 16 in Atlanta. — AP
Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlor on March 16 in Woodstock, Ga. — AP
Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlor on March 16 in Woodstock, Ga. — AP

Eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were killed in shootings at three different spas in the US state of Georgia on Tuesday, with a 21-year-old man in custody on suspicion of staging all three attacks, police said.

The shootings came with many Asian-Americans already on edge following a recent spike in hate crimes against the community, and triggered immediate fears that Asian-run businesses may have been deliberately targeted.

Four of the victims were killed at Young's Asian Massage near Acworth, a suburb of Georgia's capital city Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County sheriff's office told the paper the victims were two Asian women, a white woman, and a white man, while a Hispanic man was wounded.

The Atlanta police department separately confirmed that four women were found dead at two business establishments in northeast Atlanta, identified as the Gold Massage Spa and Aroma Therapy spa.

Police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that all four Atlanta victims were Asian women.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported the country's foreign ministry had confirmed that four of the victims were of Korean descent.

Authorities have identified Robert Aaron Long as a suspect in all three shootings.

Based on the pattern of surveillance video from the shooting scenes, Atlanta police spokesman Sergeant John Chafee told AFP: “It is extremely likely our suspect is the same as Cherokee County's, who is in custody.

“We are working closely with them to confirm with certainty our cases are related,” he added.

Long was taken into custody after a “brief pursuit” about 240 kilometres from Atlanta, according to a statement by the Georgia Department of Safety on Facebook.

Describing the scene in northeast Atlanta, the city police department said: “Upon arrival, officers located three females deceased inside the location from apparent gunshot wounds.”

While on the scene, officers were advised of shots fired across the street, where they found a fourth female victim.

Adriana Mejia, niece of one of the victims, said the family was “devastated” after her uncle was shot and that they were praying for his recovery.

“We never know when we're at the wrong place at the wrong time because this was so all of a sudden,” she said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was assisting in the investigation, a spokesman told AFP.

'Marginalised minorities'

The shootings come as reports of attacks against Asian-Americans, primarily elders, have spiked in recent months — fueled during the Covid-19 pandemic, activists believe, by talk of the “Chinese virus” by former president Donald Trump and others.

News of the shootings came just hours after the release of a report by the advocacy group, Stop AAPI Hate, suggested a marked increase in hate crimes against Asia-Americans — with women disproportionately affected.

In a tally of incidents reported to the group between March 2020 and February this year, almost 70 per cent of Asian-American survey respondents said they had faced verbal harassment and just over one in 10 said they had experienced physical assault.

While racial motivation can be hard to establish, a study by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at CSU San Bernardino also found that reported anti-Asian hate crimes nearly tripled across 16 major US cities including New York and Los Angeles — even as overall hate crime fell seven per cent.

Georgia is home to nearly 500,000 Asian residents, or just over four per cent of its population, according to the Asian American Advocacy Fund.

The Democratic party in Georgia called Tuesday's shooting spree “horrifying”.

“As details continue to emerge, this attack sadly follows the unacceptable pattern of violence against Asian Americans that has skyrocketed throughout this pandemic,” said Congresswoman Nikema Williams, who is also the state party's chairwoman.

In an address to the nation last Thursday, US President Joe Biden forcefully condemned what he called “vicious hate crimes against Asian-Americans who have been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated”.

“It's wrong. It's un-American. And it must stop,” he said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 17, 2021 12:18pm
What a grave, gruesome, grim, gross, gigantic and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Mar 17, 2021 12:22pm
This is not terrorism. This is just a misguided unstable white man.
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Mar 17, 2021 12:26pm
From the perp's name and action it is safe to say he is a mentally disturbed man and not a terrorist.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakboy
Mar 17, 2021 12:32pm
This cannot be considered as terrorism in any case. Terrorism is something different as decided by americans.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajesh
Mar 17, 2021 12:32pm
Canada will be over crowded soon?
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid Ansari
Mar 17, 2021 12:33pm
Read the whole article.. Didn't find the word 'terrorist'. Only if the terrorist was asian, it wouldn't take long to ascertain the nature of the attack.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The forever struggle
17 Mar 2021

The forever struggle

Global primitivism prevails where the lives, welfare and choices of women are concerned.
Fight or flight?
Updated 17 Mar 2021

Fight or flight?

The Americans will only be postponing the inevitable if they linger.
Hidden fractures
Updated 16 Mar 2021

Hidden fractures

Since the time of the maulana’s long march, there has been non-stop analysis of the friction between Khan and the establishment.

Editorial

Muslims targeted
Updated 17 Mar 2021

Muslims targeted

The civil rights of Muslims must be ensured, and they must be allowed to practise their faith freely.
17 Mar 2021

Increasing sugar rates

SUGAR prices are rising again. According to reports, the sweetener is now being sold for up to Rs110 per kilo in...
17 Mar 2021

Attack on Rangers

MONDAY’S bomb attack targeting paramilitary personnel in Karachi left one Rangers official martyred and injured...
A genuine offer?
Updated 16 Mar 2021

A genuine offer?

It boggles the mind when senior government functionaries are sent out to deliver such irresponsible statements.
Updated 16 Mar 2021

Civilians vs army

The resolve of the country’s people is reassuring for all pro-democracy forces across the globe.
16 Mar 2021

Cricket selection

THE refreshing trend adopted by the national cricket selectors to induct promising youngsters in the Pakistan team...