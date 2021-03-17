Dawn Logo

Cellphone imports surge to $1.31bn

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 17, 2021 - Updated March 17, 2021 07:30am
The country’s cellphone imports swelled by 51.5 per cent to $1.311 billion in 8MFY21 as compared to $865m in the same period last year. —AFP/File
KARACHI: The country’s cellphone imports swelled by 51.5 per cent to $1.311 billion in 8MFY21 as compared to $865m in the same period last year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

An official in a cellphone company said that the mobile phone market is now upbeat with burgeoning demand in the price range of Rs10,000-40,000 in which many companies are competing with one another.

He said the main buying is coming in the Rs10,000-25,000 range smartphones since online education has gained momentum followed by massive demand for food items through online facilities in the last one year.

The official said Korean and Chinese manufacturers have been presenting one to two new cellphones every one to two months in the range of Rs15,000-25,000 with 2/3 GB RAM and 32/64 GB storage options which has provided a big relief to people who cannot afford costly cellphones with prices starting from Rs50,000.

A cellphone maker in Karachi, who asked not to be named, said sales of 2G phones are still thriving as many people cannot afford over Rs10,000 cellphones. According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority website, the number of cellphone subscribers soared to 178 million in January from 168m in July 2020.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2021

Prof L. H. Zaidi
Mar 17, 2021 07:43am
I fail to see, y a country struggling to feed its people, allow import of such expensive mobile phones. The basic mobiles should/are sufficient to serve the papulation needs.
Wealth LTZ
Mar 17, 2021 07:48am
Government of Pakistan should incetivize local production and discourage import by levying heavy taxes on imports.
Tamza
Mar 17, 2021 08:07am
How can there be 178M phone lines in a population of starving 220M.
Ifti Malik
Mar 17, 2021 08:36am
More valuable foreign exchange being wasted .
Ifti Malik
Mar 17, 2021 08:37am
@Tamza, even the beggars here have the latest smart phones .
F Nawaz
Mar 17, 2021 08:44am
The surge is probably because of the controls of smuggling and under-invoicing
