New Delhi is world's most polluted capital for third straight year: study

ReutersPublished March 16, 2021 - Updated March 16, 2021 07:40pm
general view of the Lodhi Garden on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India in this Dec 23, 2020, file photo. — Reuters
general view of the Lodhi Garden on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India in this Dec 23, 2020, file photo. — Reuters

New Delhi was the world’s most polluted capital for the third straight year in 2020, according to IQAir, a Swiss group that measures air quality levels based on the concentration of lung-damaging airborne particles known as PM2.5.

India was home to 35 of the world’s 50 most polluted cities, according to IQAir’s 2020 World Air Quality Report, which gathered data for 106 countries.

The findings were based on the country’s annual average of particulate matter PM2.5, airborne particles with less than 2.5 microns in diameter. Prolonged exposure to PM2.5 can lead to deadly diseases, including cancer and cardiac problems.

In 2020, New Delhi’s average annual concentration of PM2.5 in a cubic meter of air was 84.1, the study said, more than double the level of Beijing, which averaged 37.5 during the year, making it the 14th most polluted city in the world.

Air pollution caused an estimated 54,000 premature deaths in New Delhi in 2020, according to a recent study by Greenpeace Southeast Asia Analysis and IQAir.

Despite an 11 per cent reduction in the annual average of PM2.5 levels due to nationwide coronavirus lockdown curbs imposed last year, India emerged as the world’s third most polluted country after Bangladesh and Pakistan.

“Air pollution in India is still dangerously high,” the report said.

In 2020, South Asia endured some of the world’s worst air quality on record, it said.

Last year, Delhi’s 20 million residents, who breathed some of the cleanest air on record in summer months due to the lockdown curbs, battled toxic air in winter, following a sharp increase in farm fire incidents in the neighbouring state of Punjab.

As the burning of crop stubble peaked, Delhi’s PM2.5 levels averaged 144 micrograms per cubic metre in November and 157 micrograms per cubic metre in December, exceeding the World Health Organisation’s annual exposure guideline by more than 14 times, it said.

Malik Rashid
Mar 16, 2021 07:43pm
Feather again in India’s cap
Reply Recommend 0
Baasha
Mar 16, 2021 07:48pm
India failed to act and curb stubble burning farmers in Punjab
Reply Recommend 0
Lalit turan
Mar 16, 2021 07:48pm
@Malik Rashid, india is third most polluted country, first is bangladesh and second is PAKISTAN
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Mar 16, 2021 07:53pm
Let India worry about its pollution - we need to focus on our own house
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Mar 16, 2021 07:55pm
@Malik Rashid, "Feather again in India’s cap" As if Lahore air is like Geneva Air....
Reply Recommend 0
farid
Mar 16, 2021 07:56pm
RSS should start cleaning mother India, rather spreading terror.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashok Kumar
Mar 16, 2021 07:57pm
@Malik Rashid, have u stopped counting your own feather?
Reply Recommend 0
farid
Mar 16, 2021 07:57pm
India will never be China, although it is trying hard.
Reply Recommend 0
Neeraj
Mar 16, 2021 08:05pm
@Malik Rashid, india is third most polluted country after bangladesh and pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Max
Mar 16, 2021 08:06pm
Why not talk about Pakistan being the second most polluted country in the WORLD than Delhi being the most polluted city?
Reply Recommend 0
Jahampanah
Mar 16, 2021 08:14pm
Arey that’s why Delhi needs Kashmir..
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 16, 2021 08:24pm
World's worst in pollution Delhi is true depiction of Indians' polluted minds and misplaced priorities. Keep obsessing about Pakistan, keep whining here. Keep destroying India.
Reply Recommend 0

