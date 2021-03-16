Dawn Logo

Burqa ban just a 'proposal', Sri Lanka says after criticism from allies

ReutersPublished March 16, 2021 - Updated March 16, 2021 07:29pm
Sri Lanka said on Tuesday a call to ban the wearing of the burqa was “merely a proposal”, following criticism from regional allies ahead of a crucial United Nations vote on human rights in the island nation.

Sri Lanka’s minister for public security, Sarath Weerasekera, said on Saturday it would “definitely” ban the full-face covering worn by some Muslim women on national security grounds, pending cabinet approval.

But the foreign ministry said on Tuesday a decision had not yet been taken on what it described as “merely a proposal [...] under discussion”.

“The government will initiate a broader dialogue with all parties concerned and sufficient time will be taken for necessary consultations to be held and for consensus to be reached,” it said in a statement.

Muslims make up around a tenth of the population in majority-Buddhist Sri Lanka.

The statement follows criticism from Pakistan’s ambassador to Sri Lanka, Saad Khattak, who said in a tweet on Monday a ban “will only serve as injury to the feelings of ordinary Sri Lankan Muslims and Muslims across the globe”.

Ahmed Shaheed, a Maldivian diplomat currently serving as the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief, said a ban was incompatible with international laws that protect religious belief and freedom of expression.

Several Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, are among the 47 nations that will vote on Sri Lanka’s human rights record at a United Nations session in Geneva next week.

A UN resolution passed against Sri Lanka could allow for prosecutions of government and military officials involved in ending a decades-long civil war in 2009, and Colombo is sensitive to anything that may impact voting there, according to a person familiar with the developments.

Almost a third of the 47 nations are members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which last year criticised a Sri Lankan policy to forcibly cremate coronavirus victims in the country, in violation of the Islamic tradition of burial.

The policy was repealed last month.

peer baba khwajaji
Mar 16, 2021 07:31pm
Burqa ban will happen soon. Nothing will stop it.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Mar 16, 2021 07:34pm
In this day and age why have a burqa, why not just ensure a stronger law to protect women?
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Mar 16, 2021 07:35pm
This is due to the diplomatic pressure by most handsome PM in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Mar 16, 2021 07:35pm
The proposal is rejected
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Mar 16, 2021 07:41pm
Commendable proposal, nevertheless.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon
Mar 16, 2021 07:45pm
why even a perposal we should always consider each other that will make the world a bettewr place
Reply Recommend 0
Fairview
Mar 16, 2021 07:49pm
Is it allowed in Europe and other western countries? If not and if that does not hurt religious sentiment, from where is it hurting now? And who are the regional allies who express hurt on this?
Reply Recommend 0
Modi
Mar 16, 2021 07:55pm
Burqa is good and so is skull cap. Easy to identify in a crowd.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul S.
Mar 16, 2021 08:10pm
Its a good proposal. Hope it gets implemented in the interest of woman's rights.
Reply Recommend 0
Father of Dr. Malaria
Mar 16, 2021 08:11pm
Burqa is symbol of freedom and women empowerment. UN should impose sanctions against those uncivilized countries opposing it. Our foreign office should issue a protest.
Reply Recommend 0
Su-57
Mar 16, 2021 08:13pm
@Modi, RSS led India is good to identify Facist republic.
Reply Recommend 0
Adi
Mar 16, 2021 08:20pm
@Modi, Why is there a need to find?
Reply Recommend 0

