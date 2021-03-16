Dawn Logo

Cannot dismiss ECP ruling on re-polling in Daska by-election: Justice Bandial

Haseeb BhattiPublished March 16, 2021 - Updated March 16, 2021 03:45pm
Supreme Court Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday said that the top court could not dismiss the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) ruling on holding re-election in the NA-75 (Daska) constituency.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court heard the petition by PTI candidate Ali Asjad Malhi, challenging the ECP's decision.

During today's hearing, Justice Bandial said that the 2018 general elections were held peacefully because of the posting of Rangers. "They were not posted in NA-75 (Daska) which was a mistake by the Election Commission."

He added that the court "respected constitutional institutions" and would look at every aspect of the matter.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the SC had thrown out PTI's petition against the ECP. In fact, the SC is yet to issue a final verdict on the petition. The error is regretted.

More to follow.

SAk
Mar 16, 2021 02:49pm
So institutions are free from any pressure... or only when decisions are in opposition’s favor?
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Mar 16, 2021 02:52pm
another setback for this incompetent Gov.....
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Mar 16, 2021 02:55pm
Salute to the Honourable Court
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed
Mar 16, 2021 02:56pm
ECP is biased every body knows ... if Court cannot see then we cannot do anything
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Mar 16, 2021 02:58pm
Excellent decision. SC understands PTI's tactics.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 16, 2021 03:07pm
This was obvious and written on the wall.
Reply Recommend 0

