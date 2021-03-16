Cannot dismiss ECP ruling on re-polling in Daska by-election: Justice Bandial

Supreme Court Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday said that the top court could not dismiss the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) ruling on holding re-election in the NA-75 (Daska) constituency.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court heard the petition by PTI candidate Ali Asjad Malhi, challenging the ECP's decision.

During today's hearing, Justice Bandial said that the 2018 general elections were held peacefully because of the posting of Rangers. "They were not posted in NA-75 (Daska) which was a mistake by the Election Commission."

He added that the court "respected constitutional institutions" and would look at every aspect of the matter.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the SC had thrown out PTI's petition against the ECP. In fact, the SC is yet to issue a final verdict on the petition. The error is regretted.

More to follow.