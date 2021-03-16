Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 16, 2021

Large-scale manufacturing rises 9.13pc in January

Mettis NewsPublished March 16, 2021 - Updated March 16, 2021 01:10pm
The overall output of large-scale manufacturing industries (LSMI) has increased by 7.85 per cent for July-January 2020-2021 compared to the same period last year. — AFP/File
The overall output of large-scale manufacturing industries (LSMI) has increased by 7.85 per cent in the first seven months of fiscal year 2021 (July 2020 to January 2021) compared to the same period last year.

The overall output of large-scale manufacturing industries (LSMI) has increased by 7.85 per cent in the first seven months of fiscal year 2021 (July 2020 to January 2021) compared to the same period last year.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday, the LSMI output increased by 9.13pc for Jan 2021 compared to Jan 2020, and 5.36pc over Dec 2020.

"The sustained and robust growth in the industry is expected to lift economic growth beyond earlier forecasts," Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar said on Twitter.

The LSM index touched its second highest level of 175.15 earlier in January. Previously, it touched a high of 175.17 in March 2018, Topline Securities research highlighted.

Production in the first seven months of FY 2021, as compared to the same period last year, has increased in several sectors including textile, food, beverages, tobacco, petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, non-metallic mineral products, automobiles and fertilisers.

It has decreased in some sectors such as electronics, leather products and engineering products.

Comments (4)
KhanRA
Mar 16, 2021 01:33pm
Impressive, especially given the pandemic
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 16, 2021 01:55pm
bad news for pdm and indian trolls
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Mar 16, 2021 02:05pm
unfortunately not for the front pages here.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 16, 2021 02:22pm
Great move and wonderful news.
Reply Recommend 0

