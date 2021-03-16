Walk-in vaccination facility for citizens aged 70 from today

• Strict measures on cards if SOP violations continue

• NCOC reports 2,253 cases, 29 deaths in single day

ISLAMABAD: In view of a high mortality rate among senior citizens, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday decided to allow people aged 70 years and above, who have registered themselves on the helpline 1166, to walk into any vaccination centre from Tuesday (today) onwards to get inoculated against Covid-19.

In another development, President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi received their jabs at a vaccination centre in Tarlai in the suburbs of Islamabad.

According to an official statement issued following the NCOC meeting, which was also attended by all chief secretaries via video link, people were requested to ensure vaccination of senior citizens as most mortality cases were being reported in the old age group.

The decision of walk-in vaccination will be applicable throughout the country, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The centre said citizens would just need to register themselves by sending their computerised national identity card (CNIC) number to 1166 and visit any vaccination centre. They should, however, bring their CNICs along with them.

Expressing concern over the rise in national positivity ratio and a surge in hospital admissions, the meeting advised provincial administrations to act strictly against violators of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The NCOC observed that Punjab was contributing 55pc to national mortality.

“Provinces were appreciated for taking prudent actions for disease control through high impact interventions. Provincial administrations are advised to take strict administrative actions on violators of SOPs. Massive crackdown be ensured against all those who fail to implement non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) and SOPs,” the statement said.

The NCOC also requested tourists, going to Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other spots, to ensure observance of proper SOPs.

It urged the provinces to ensure health guidelines were followed in transport and hotels, failing which closure of tourism sector might be considered.

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services, requesting not to be named, said options such as heavy fines, closure of businesses and awarding of jail sentence were on the cards.

Meanwhile, to send a message to the people that the vaccine was safe and that they should not miss the opportunity, President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi were inoculated at the Tarlai vaccination centre.

“I had registered myself on helpline 1166 and waited for my turn. Finally I got the message that the vaccine can be administered to me,” President Alvi said, advising people to continue following SOPs even after getting the doses.

“The government has introduced smart lockdown policy to have minimum economic impact. We successfully dealt with the first and second wave of the pandemic and will deal with the third wave in the same way,” Dr Alvi, who is over 71 years old and a non-practicing dentist, said.

Meanwhile, the data released by the NCOC revealed that 2,253 cases and 29 deaths were reported in a single day.

As many as 245 vents were in use throughout the country with the occupancy rate in Islamabad recorded at 38pc, Lahore, 34pc; Multan, 28pc and Peshawar, 23pc.

The number of active cases as of March 15 was 22,038 with 2,329 patients admitted to hospitals across the country. The positivity rate was calculated at 5.6pc.

It is worth mentioning here that last month the number of active cases was around 16,000 and less than 2,000 patients were under treatment in hospitals.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2021