Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 16, 2021

Sugar sells at Rs110 despite imports, rising local output

Aamir Shafaat KhanPublished March 16, 2021 - Updated March 16, 2021 07:26am
Sugar production in November 2020 stood at 458,435 tonnes after the start of sugarcane crushing which further swelled to 1.423m tonnes during December 2020. — File
Sugar production in November 2020 stood at 458,435 tonnes after the start of sugarcane crushing which further swelled to 1.423m tonnes during December 2020. — File

KARACHI: Sugar is being retailed at Rs105-110 per kg in Karachi against Rs95-100 last week, while consumers in Lahore are paying Rs93-100 against Rs85-90 per kg.

Similarly, in Quetta the sweetener is available at Rs105-106 per kg as compared to Rs95-97 last week.

Karachi Retail Grocers Group (KRGG) General Secretary Farid Qureishi said the wholesale rate of sugar is Rs97 per kg. But Karachi Wholesalers Gro­cers Association (KWGA) Anis Majeed said the wholesale rate is Rs94 per kg and retailers are minting money by charging Rs105-110 per kg.

Mr Majeed also blamed the government for mismanaging commodities’ prices including sugar. He said no action had been taken against anybody despite the government’s inquiry report of last year relating to sugar and wheat crisis, while no quantities of both cash crops were recovered from hoarders. He added the millers were simply putting the onus on growers for providing costly sugarcane.

As per Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) data, sugar production in November 2020 stood at 458,435 tonnes after the start of sugarcane crushing which further swelled to 1.423m tonnes during December 2020.

In July-December 2020-21, the country’s total sugar production jumped 72pc to 1.881m tonnes from 1.093m tonnes in the same period last year.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the country imported over 278,482 tonnes of sugar by both public and private sectors during the July-January period of FY21.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) imported 130,000 tonnes of sugar from August-November 2020 for consumption in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Utility Stores.

Cereal Association of Pakistan (CAP) Chairman of Muzammil Chappal said the private sector had completed its import target of 150,000 tonnes in October 2020.As per Sensitive Price Index (SPI), in other parts of the country, the minimum to maximum rates in Islamabad was Rs100-105 per kg on March 11, which was Rs98-100 on March 4, while in Rawalpindi the rate is now Rs97-105 as against Rs95-100 per kg.

On March 11, as per SPI figures, in Gujrnwala and Faisalabad sugar was available at Rs98 and Rs96-98 per kg as compared to Rs95-97 and Rs94-95 per kg.

In Multan, sugar price was between Rs95-100 per kg as compared to Rs 95-96 on March 4 followed by Rs100 per kg in Bahawalpur as compared to Rs96-98.

Rate in Hyderabad was Rs98-100 per kg as compared to Rs95-100 per kg followed by Rs96-98 per kg in Sukkur versus Rs95-96 per kg. The price of sugar in Larkana and Peshawar remained unchanged at Rs95 and Rs100 per kg.

At Bannu and Khusdar, the prices were Rs95 and Rs97 per kg as compared to Rs92-93 and Rs95 per kg.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Guru’s cuppa with Rumi
16 Mar 2021

Guru’s cuppa with Rumi

Guru’s faith in Rumi and Sufism and his deep-seated aversion to puritanism were of a piece with what used to define Kashmiriat
Red Right Hand
Updated 15 Mar 2021

Red Right Hand

It’s unheard of to have those making false accusations face the law.

Editorial

16 Mar 2021

A genuine offer?

IT seemed too good to be true. On Sunday, the PTI government extended an unexpected offer to the opposition, saying...
16 Mar 2021

Civilians vs army

DESPITE a brutal crackdown by the Myanmar military, civilian resistance to the Feb 1 coup has refused to abate, with...
16 Mar 2021

Cricket selection

THE refreshing trend adopted by the national cricket selectors to induct promising youngsters in the Pakistan team...
Beyond Senate poll
Updated 15 Mar 2021

Beyond Senate poll

The discovery of hidden cameras in the main Senate hall was a travesty that could not have been imagined.
15 Mar 2021

RDA benefits

OVERSEAS Pakistani workers have shown a tremendous interest in the Roshan Digital Account initiative of the State...
15 Mar 2021

Violence against doctors

IT is an unfortunate reality in Pakistan that doctors and other health professionals often have to face the wrath of...