Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 16, 2021

One arrested after cleric Muhammad Ali Mirza survives attack in Jhelum

Amir KayaniPublished March 15, 2021 - Updated March 15, 2021 11:55pm
Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza was delivering a lecture at a religious academy when he was attacked. — Photo: Twitter
Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza was delivering a lecture at a religious academy when he was attacked. — Photo: Twitter

Popular cleric Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza survived an assassination attempt at a religious academy in Punjab's Jhelum district, police said on Monday.

A suspect who allegedly attacked Mirza with a sharp-edged weapon on Sunday afternoon was taken into custody and a case was registered against him.

Mirza, a resident of Machine Mohallah of Jhelum city, has regularly been uploading his recorded as well as live videos of lectures and speeches on his social media pages and has 4.6 million followers on his YouTube channel.

In the First Information Report (FIR) of the incident registered on Mirza's complaint under Section 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code, the cleric stated that he delivered a weekly dars (Islamic lesson) at a research academy situated in a building.

After Mirza delivered the lecture on Sunday afternoon, a man charged towards the cleric with a sharp-edged weapon "with the intention of murder" in the presence of many people, the FIR said. According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred when Mirza was having photos taken after the lecture.

Mirza in his complaint said although the attacker was reaching for his neck, he moved quickly and was struck on his shoulder instead. The assailant then made a second attempt to reach Mirza but was stopped by two men present in the hall, according to the FIR.

Police spokesperson Chaudhry Mohammad Imran of City police station said Mirza had sustained a minor injury in the incident and was allowed to go home after being given first aid.

He identified the assailant as a 21-year-old resident of Lahore who had come to Jhelum "with the intention of murder".

After being arrested from the spot, the suspect accused Mirza of "deceiving people" and strongly took offence to his teachings, the police official said.

Last year in May, Jhelum police had arrested and booked Mirza for uttering derogatory and instigating remarks against known religious scholars. He was released a day later after a local court accepted his bail plea.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Poverty of political discourse
Updated 15 Mar 2021

Poverty of political discourse

Political conduct may not have been polite in the past but what is being evidenced now is unprecedented.

Editorial

Beyond Senate poll
Updated 15 Mar 2021

Beyond Senate poll

The discovery of hidden cameras in the main Senate hall was a travesty that could not have been imagined.
15 Mar 2021

RDA benefits

OVERSEAS Pakistani workers have shown a tremendous interest in the Roshan Digital Account initiative of the State...
15 Mar 2021

Violence against doctors

IT is an unfortunate reality in Pakistan that doctors and other health professionals often have to face the wrath of...
Vile campaign
Updated 14 Mar 2021

Vile campaign

THE mob has been primed to act in self-righteous fury, and unless the state responds appropriately, the unthinkable...
14 Mar 2021

Reluctance to test

THE increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab tell a worrying story about the trajectory of the virus. With 36...
14 Mar 2021

Depleting rainforests

THAT Earth’s ecosystems are in a race against time is well known. New data from the non-profit Rainforest...