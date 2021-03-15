Dawn Logo

Rangers official martyred, 10 injured in blast in Karachi's Orangi Town

Imtiaz AliPublished March 15, 2021 - Updated March 15, 2021 10:36pm
A view of the Rangers vehicle close of which the blast took place. — DawnNewsTV
A Rangers official was martyred and 10 others, including two Rangers personnel, were injured in an explosion in Karachi's Orangi Town on Monday evening, police said.

West Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Suhai Aziz said the attack was apparently directed at the Rangers personnel who were passing through the area in a vehicle when the bomb — fitted in a parked motorcycle — went off.

As a result, three Rangers personnel and seven other people were injured, she added. They were shifted to different hospitals in the city. One Rangers official succumbed to his injuries, the SSP said.

CTD DIG Omar Shahid Hamid said the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) had claimed responsibility for the attack through their social media account.

Mominabad SHO Gul Mohammed Awan also confirmed that the bomb was planted in a parked motorcycle in Orangi Town-5.

One official of the Karachi Traffic Police and a constable of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell who were passing through the area when the explosion took place were also among the injured, he added.

A team of the bomb disposal squad was called to the area.

Investigators were trying to obtain CCTV footage from the site of the blast as the police's Counter-Terrorism Department launched an investigation.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar took notice of the "terror attack on Rangers mobile" on a main road and sought a detailed report from the West SSP, a police spokesperson said.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail termed the blast a "matter of great concern". In a tweet, he said an immediate inquiry into the attack was "essential".

He also directed that medical aid be provided to the injured persons.

"We realise [the Rangers'] sacrifices for restoration of peace in Karachi," he said.

In December of last year, four people, including two paramilitary soldiers, were wounded in a cracker attack on a moving Rangers mobile near the Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre on University Road.

An outlawed militant organisation had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Comments (13)
M. Emad
Mar 15, 2021 07:04pm
Could be a gas cylinder explosion.
Reply Recommend 0
exodus 1990
Mar 15, 2021 07:06pm
Human life is human life.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Mar 15, 2021 07:18pm
Could be MQM making a come back.
Reply Recommend 0
Indian
Mar 15, 2021 07:32pm
Could be PTI workers celebrating Senate win.
Reply Recommend 0
K
Mar 15, 2021 07:47pm
Looks like illegal lpg usage.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Mar 15, 2021 08:10pm
@M. Emad, gas cylinder explosions happen within factories....this is result of indian investment with would be paid in full plus INTEREST
Reply Recommend 0
ABCD
Mar 15, 2021 08:52pm
@A Shah, Any neutral investigator will find it out a PTI act. PTI blind supporters can not see it.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Mar 15, 2021 09:28pm
@M. Emad, on a motorcycle?
Reply Recommend 0
Umesh
Mar 15, 2021 09:35pm
I think it is Dawood.
Reply Recommend 0
Roma
Mar 15, 2021 09:43pm
PTI can do anything to win. Even dissolve ECP or do a minor blast!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ali
Mar 15, 2021 09:45pm
@M. Emad, May be it was MQM
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Mar 15, 2021 10:06pm
@M. Emad, Or a factory fire?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 15, 2021 10:20pm
So now: ''Rangers to stay in Karachi till peace returns''
Reply Recommend 0

