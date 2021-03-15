Dawn Logo

1 Rangers official martyred, 10 injured in blast in Karachi's Orangi Town

Imtiaz AliPublished March 15, 2021 - Updated March 15, 2021 08:44pm
A view of the Rangers vehicle close of which the blast took place. — DawnNewsTV
One Rangers official was martyred while 10 others, including two Rangers personnel, were injured when a motor-bike fitted bomb blast occurred in Karachi's Orangi Town on Monday evening, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Suhai Aziz said the attack was apparently directed at the Rangers personnel who were passing through the area in a vehicle when the bomb — fitted in a parked motorcycle — went off.

As a result, three Rangers personnel and seven others were injured, she added. They were shifted to different hospitals in the city. One Rangers official succumbed to his injuries, the SSP said.

Mominabad SHO Gul Mohammed Awan also confirmed that the bomb was fitted in a parked motorcycle in Orangi Town-5.

One official of the Karachi Traffic Police and a constable of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell who were passing through the area when the explosion took place were also among the injured, he added.

Meanwhile, a team of the bomb disposal squad was called to the area.

Investigators were trying to obtain CCTV footage from the site of the blast as the police's Counter-Terrorism Department launched an investigation.

The CTD DIG, Omar Shahid Hamid, revealed that the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the blast on the paramilitary force personnel through their social media account.

Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar took notice of the "terror attack on Rangers mobile" on a main road and sought a detailed report from the SSP West, a police spokesperson said.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail termed the blast a "matter of great concern". In a tweet, he said that an immediate inquiry into it was "essential".

He also directed that medical aid be provided to the injured people.

"We realise [the Rangers'] sacrifices for restoration of peace in Karachi," he said.

In December of last year, four people, including two paramilitary soldiers, were wounded in a cracker attack on a moving Rangers mobile near the Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre on University Road.

An outlawed militant organisation had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Comments
