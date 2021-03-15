Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 15, 2021

Government asks ECP members to resign

Dawn.comPublished March 15, 2021 - Updated March 15, 2021 04:53pm
Federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Shafqat Mehmood and Shibli Faraz address a press conference on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
Federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Shafqat Mehmood and Shibli Faraz address a press conference on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

The government has called upon the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to resign.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, federal minister Shafqat Mehmood said the ECP had "completely failed" in fulfilling its responsibilities.

He said despite evidence of horse-trading, the ECP had failed to make this month's Senate elections transparent, with the result that all political parties were unhappy with the commission.

"Everybody is criticising [the ECP]. Is there anyone who's saying the election was conducted properly?" the minister asked. He said this reinforced Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance that a manner should be adopted to end the buying and selling of votes in order to make the elections transparent.

Mehmood said all political parties, including the ruling PTI, had lost confidence in the ECP.

In such a scenario, "there is no other option than that the Election Commission cannot continue functioning in its current state. ECP [members] should resign en masse," he added.

He emphasised that the current ECP could not continue if the political parties and people of the country did not have confidence in it or saw its decisions with suspicion.

