Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 15, 2021

Pakistan among biggest importers of major arms in Asia and Oceania: report

ReutersPublished March 15, 2021 - Updated March 15, 2021 12:47pm
Pakistan was among the biggest importers of major arms in Asia and Oceania from 2016-2020, new report shows. ─ AFP/File
Pakistan was among the biggest importers of major arms in Asia and Oceania from 2016-2020, new report shows. ─ AFP/File

Pakistan was among the biggest importers of major arms in Asia and Oceania from 2016-2020, a report published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) said on Monday.

Asia and Oceania was the largest importing region for major arms, receiving 42 per cent of global arms transfers in 2016–2020. In addition to Pakistan, India, Australia, China and South Korea were also among the biggest importers in the region.

Exports by China, the world’s fifth largest arms exporter in 2016–20, decreased by 7.8pc between 2011–20115 and 2016–2020. Chinese arms exports accounted for 5.2pc of total arms exports in 2016–2020. Pakistan, Bangladesh and Algeria were the largest recipients of Chinese arms.

“For many states in Asia and Oceania, a growing perception of China as a threat is the main driver for arms imports,” said Siemon Wezeman, Senior Researcher at Sipri, said.

The report noted that international deliveries of arms were flat in the period 2016-2020, ending more than a decade of increases.

The United States, France and Germany — three of the world’s biggest exporters — increased deliveries, but falls in exports from Russian and China offset the rise, Sipri said.

It was the first time since 2001–2005 that the volume of deliveries of major arms between countries — an indicator of demand — did not increase from the previous five year period, Sipri said.

While the pandemic has shut down economies across the world and pushed many countries into deep recessions, Sipri said it was too early to tell whether the slowdown in arms deliveries was likely to continue.

“The economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic could see some countries reassessing their arms imports in the coming years,” Pieter Wezeman, senior researcher with the Sipri Arms and Military Expenditure Programme, said in a statement.

“However, at the same time, even at the height of the pandemic in 2020, several countries signed large contracts for major arms.”

The United Arab Emirates, for example, recently signed an agreement with the United States to purchase 50 F-35 jets and up to 18 armed drones as part of a $23 billion package.

Middle Eastern countries accounted for the biggest increase in arms imports, up 25pc in 2016–2020 from 2011–15.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest arms importer, increased its arms imports by 61pc and Qatar by 361pc.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 15, 2021 12:41pm
What other options do they have in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan when the cunning and crooked eastern enemy # one is bent upon attacking, invading, occupying, holding, abusing and annexing the motherland since August 15, 1947, as it did in cases of Hyderabad-Deccan, Junagarh, Manadhir, Goa, Sikkim, Siachen Glacier, Jammu and Kashmir and so on?
Reply Recommend 0
Babu
Mar 15, 2021 12:46pm
Pakistan being a poor country should use the money for poverty upliftment rather than Arms purchase from China which is nothing but a loan with high interest rate .
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed
Mar 15, 2021 12:49pm
it seems not good reporting as the figures are not mentioned and how much in comparison to other importers in the region. I am sure Pakistani imports are much lessor compare to other countries in the region especially when compare to Middle East and India
Reply Recommend 0
Mighty Indian
Mar 15, 2021 12:51pm
Pak has no money
Reply Recommend 0
pips
Mar 15, 2021 12:51pm
Enough money to buy arms but not vaccines. Convoluted priorities.
Reply Recommend 0
N.Sid
Mar 15, 2021 12:52pm
Pakistan position is at 11th in the world, it is not the biggest importer of arms.... India is at number one.
Reply Recommend 0
Arya
Mar 15, 2021 12:55pm
Good for Pakistan Good for hunger and development
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 15, 2021 12:56pm
No money for vaccine because money was spent on arms. Misplaced priorities...
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Mar 15, 2021 12:56pm
With so many 'biggest', singling out one or the other biggest among the 'biggest', it seems, is only to sensationalize, What happened to sense of relativism and reality?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Poverty of political discourse
Updated 15 Mar 2021

Poverty of political discourse

Political conduct may not have been polite in the past but what is being evidenced now is unprecedented.

Editorial

Beyond Senate poll
Updated 15 Mar 2021

Beyond Senate poll

The discovery of hidden cameras in the main Senate hall was a travesty that could not have been imagined.
15 Mar 2021

RDA benefits

OVERSEAS Pakistani workers have shown a tremendous interest in the Roshan Digital Account initiative of the State...
15 Mar 2021

Violence against doctors

IT is an unfortunate reality in Pakistan that doctors and other health professionals often have to face the wrath of...
Vile campaign
Updated 14 Mar 2021

Vile campaign

THE mob has been primed to act in self-righteous fury, and unless the state responds appropriately, the unthinkable...
14 Mar 2021

Reluctance to test

THE increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab tell a worrying story about the trajectory of the virus. With 36...
14 Mar 2021

Depleting rainforests

THAT Earth’s ecosystems are in a race against time is well known. New data from the non-profit Rainforest...