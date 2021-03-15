Dawn Logo

Top US officials head to Asia to boost alliances in first foreign trip

AFPPublished March 15, 2021 - Updated March 15, 2021 12:04pm
US State Secretary Antony Blinken will speak with Japanese business leaders and journalists in Tokyo. — Reuters/File
Top US diplomat Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin arrive in Tokyo on Monday on their first overseas trip, looking to rally key Asian allies as a bulwark to China.

The pair, travelling separately, will meet in Japan for the first leg of their trip, holding talks with their counterparts as well as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

They will both continue on to South Korea, before Defence Secretary Austin heads separately to India and Secretary of State Blinken holds talks back in the United States with Chinese officials.

President Joe Biden's team has been deliberately slow to start the usually hectic pace of diplomatic travel that marks a new administration, hoping to set an example discouraging travel during the pandemic.

But the administration has also made clear it wants to reset US relations with the rest of the world, particularly traditional allies, after the tumult of the Donald Trump era.

In a joint opinion piece in the Washington Post on Monday, Austin and Blinken said they would be looking to “revitalise our ties with friends and partners”.

The visit will also be about presenting a united front on the challenges posed by China.

“Our combined power makes us stronger when we must push back against China's aggression and threats,” they wrote.

“Together, we will hold China accountable when it abuses human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, systematically erodes autonomy in Hong Kong, undercuts democracy in Taiwan or asserts maritime claims in the South China Sea that violate international law.

“If we don't act decisively and lead, Beijing will.”

Talks with Chinese officials

Speaking in Hawaii before heading to the region, Austin said he and Blinken would be “listening and learning”.

Washington was seeking to enhance US military capacity with its allies, he added, warning that the “competitive edge that we've had has eroded” as China rapidly modernises its army.

“We still maintain that edge. We are going to increase that edge going forward,” he told reporters at the seat of the US military command for the Indo-Pacific region.

“Our goal is to make sure that we have the capabilities and the operational plans [...] to be able to offer a credible deterrence to China or anybody else who would want to take on the US.”

The pair arrive in Asia after an unprecedented summit of the leaders of the so-called “Quad” — an informal alliance of the United States, Japan, India and Australia seen as a counterbalance to China's increasing influence.

Blinken's events in Tokyo and Seoul will be largely virtual, with addresses to Japanese business leaders and journalists by video conference, though his talks with officials will be in person.

In Seoul, he will consult on Biden's review of policy towards Pyongyang in the wake of Trump's summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Pentagon said Austin will meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi and seek a deepening partnership with India, whose relations with China have worsened following a deadly Himalayan clash last year.

Blinken will return from Seoul to the United States and join Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan for talks in Anchorage with their Chinese counterparts.

Blinken said last week he expected to “lay out in very frank terms many concerns that we have with Beijing's actions and behaviour”.

Any future engagement would “really have to be based on the proposition that we're seeing tangible progress and tangible outcomes on the issues of concern to us with China”, he told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 15, 2021 12:07pm
Unnecessary wastage of U.S. taxpayers money by the unelected officials of the Biden administration.
Wealth LTZ
Mar 15, 2021 12:19pm
Accept it or not but Indian presence in international diplomacy is much stronger under Modi Ji.
Justice
Mar 15, 2021 12:22pm
Quad Conference of US, India, Japan and Australian top leaders few days ago followed by US Defense Secretary's visit to New Delhi as part of his very first foreign trip.. Continued to US-India relation from Trump to Biden administration - Pakistan should take a note of it. Time to get serious and quit empty rhetoric towards India.
GK
Mar 15, 2021 12:25pm
Does this mean Pakistan made the right choice of going with China as a superpower?
Father of Dr. Malaria
Mar 15, 2021 12:27pm
Meanwhile, in an unprecedented development, Pak foreign office didn't issue any statement on Kashmir for the whole week.
Roma
Mar 15, 2021 12:45pm
Pakistan has China, Turkey and Iran as its strategic partners. No worries.
Pathan Power
Mar 15, 2021 12:45pm
Last week South Korea signed a major infrastructure and data sharing deal with India in case of a dispute with China. South Korea has a massive dispute with China. India is smart and is utilising the situation to its benefit. Let us stay out of this global game. Not in our interest to take sides
krishna
Mar 15, 2021 12:46pm
They should come to Pakistan , without Pakistan no peace in India and Afghanistan
Vaibhav
Mar 15, 2021 12:48pm
China is the real rogue country! Now even in Myanmar, Chinese factories are being burnt.
Raj`
Mar 15, 2021 12:51pm
China has been bulldozing every neighbour, except Pakistan which has already ceded its part of Kashmir to China enabling China to occupy the so called Aksai Chin. But how come Pakistan ceded its territory to China is just baffling. By the way, as we can see China has been forcefully occupying South China Seas despite ICJ judgement in favour of Philippines, it is creating troubles for Japan, India and Russia and other neighbours. So, this attitude need to be countered.
Vigilante
Mar 15, 2021 01:48pm
America is feeling the heat.
