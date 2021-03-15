Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 15, 2021

US has more troops in Afghanistan than officially acknowledged: NYT

Anwar IqbalPublished March 15, 2021 - Updated March 15, 2021 09:00am
Taliban militants who were arrested by Afghan security forces stand during a presentation to the media in Jalalabad on Sunday.—Reuters
Taliban militants who were arrested by Afghan security forces stand during a presentation to the media in Jalalabad on Sunday.—Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States currently has 3,500 troops in Afghanistan, 1,000 more than the declared total of 2,500, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

The additional number “adds another layer of complexity to the swirling debate at the White House over whether to stick with the deadline” set in the US-Taliban peace deal, the newspaper noted.

The deal, negotiated by the former Trump administration last February, requires the US to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan by May 1.

The report acknowledges that 1,000 was a small number compared to the roughly 100,000 deployed in Afghanistan at the height of the war.

“But the scope of the US presence has become a contentious issue in Afg­hanistan — where the Taliban want the Americans gone, while the government’s beleaguered security for­ces rely on US air support,” the newspaper added, noting that many in Washington were also against an early US withdrawal.

Report pointed out that members of Congress had repeatedly called for an increase in troops if the United States decided to stay past the withdrawal date.

A senior US official told the Times that the additional force included Joint Special Operations Command units, some of them elite Army Rangers, who work under both the Pentagon and the CIA while deployed to Afghanistan.

The newspaper reported having more troops in a country than the Defence Department officially ackno­wledges was “a common practice.”

“From Syria to Yemen to Mali, the United States often details military troops to the CIA or other agencies, declares that information “classified” and refuses to publicly acknowledge their presence,” the report added.

“The Obama administration used similar sleights of hand under the bland, bureaucratic term ‘force management levels,’ which resulted in more troops in war zones with little public oversight.”

US forces in Afghanistan are stationed at roughly a dozen bases and consist mostly of Special Operations troops advising Afghan units at the headquarters level, as well as flight and support crews for aircraft. In southern Afghanistan, US jets fly overhead almost nightly.

Since this time last year, US troop numbers in Afghanistan have dec­li­ned from 12,000 to the current number.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2021

Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Poverty of political discourse
Updated 15 Mar 2021

Poverty of political discourse

Political conduct may not have been polite in the past but what is being evidenced now is unprecedented.

Editorial

Beyond Senate poll
Updated 15 Mar 2021

Beyond Senate poll

The discovery of hidden cameras in the main Senate hall was a travesty that could not have been imagined.
15 Mar 2021

RDA benefits

OVERSEAS Pakistani workers have shown a tremendous interest in the Roshan Digital Account initiative of the State...
15 Mar 2021

Violence against doctors

IT is an unfortunate reality in Pakistan that doctors and other health professionals often have to face the wrath of...
Vile campaign
Updated 14 Mar 2021

Vile campaign

THE mob has been primed to act in self-righteous fury, and unless the state responds appropriately, the unthinkable...
14 Mar 2021

Reluctance to test

THE increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab tell a worrying story about the trajectory of the virus. With 36...
14 Mar 2021

Depleting rainforests

THAT Earth’s ecosystems are in a race against time is well known. New data from the non-profit Rainforest...