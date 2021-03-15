Dawn Logo

PIA plans Swat flights to promote tourism

The Newspaper's ReporterPublished March 15, 2021 - Updated March 15, 2021 07:49am
Of the 44 airports located across the country, 12 are handling international flights and 15 airports the domestic flights. — AFP/File
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to operate flights to Swat, Skardu and Gilgit with an aim to promote tourism.

Saidu Sharif Airport in Swat was scaled down due to security reasons in 2004 and would be made operational once the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) upgrades it and makes it operational.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said the national flag carrier had decided to operate two flights to Saidu Sharif from Islamabad on a weekly basis from next month to facilitate tourists.

He said PIA also planned to operate flights between Lahore and Skardu and Lahore and Gilgit from next month.

The spokesman said the CAA had already been informed about PIA’s plan to start flight operations to Saidu Sharif and once the airport was made operational, the airline would announce its flight schedule.

Flights from Lahore to Skardu and Gilgit will start next month

A senior Civil Aviation Authority official said some construction work had been started at Saidu Sharif Airport which was now complete.

Meanwhile, out of 44 airports in the country, 27 are operational, six have been scaled down while 11 have been closed. Among the non-functional airports are the Sargodha and Bannu airports, said the CAA.

Sargodha airport does not have any CAA staff, but it has an operational PAF base Mushaf. The facility in Bannu was scaled down in 2002 due to commercial non-viability of airlines.

However, currently there is no proposal under consideration to operationalise it.

Among the airports that have been scaled down are the ones in Khuzdar, Muzaffarabad, Balakot, Bannu, Parachinar and Saidu Sharif. The airports that have been closed are in Jiwani PN, Ormara, Sibi, Mangla, Kohat, Bhagtanwala, Mianwali, Sehwan Sharif, Mirpurkhas, Talhar and Jacobabad.

At present, 12 international airports are operating across the country. They are Jinnah International Airport Karachi, Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, Islamabad International Airport Islamabad, Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar, Quetta International Airport, Multan International Airport, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Turbat, Gwadar, old Benazir Bhutto International Airport and Sialkot International Airport, which was built privately by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The CAA, however, said if the location was deemed commercially viable by the airlines, a scaled-down airport could be upgraded or made operational within 90 days.

Of the 44 airports located across the country, 12 are handling international flights and 15 airports the domestic flights.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2021

Pancake
Mar 15, 2021 08:13am
But PIA is a National scam which pays selectors and selected, it’s now expanding its network.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Ahmed
Mar 15, 2021 08:18am
Please make sincere and professional efforts to revive lost international routes. PIA can't survive on these domestic loss making routes.
Reply Recommend 0
Mike
Mar 15, 2021 08:18am
More fake pilots to be recruited
Reply Recommend 0
Pashto
Mar 15, 2021 08:23am
Tourism on leased planes and fake pilots?
Reply Recommend 0
Bipul
Mar 15, 2021 08:38am
PIA figuring out ways to utilise empty planes.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 15, 2021 08:46am
3rd Chinese Coronavirus Wave has forced partial lockdown all over the world & mega loss-making PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) starts 'Swat flights to promote tourism' !
Reply Recommend 0
HKG
Mar 15, 2021 08:52am
Tourism, Pakistan? Good luck....tourism should set aside a ransom fund before entry.
Reply Recommend 0

